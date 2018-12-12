The festive season is upon us, and it’s time to get jolly and get cosy with a hot cup of coffee or your favourite hot chocolate! Café Coffee Day is all set to make this festive season a special one by introducing a delightful range of beverages with the ‘Season’s Treatings’ Menu and add more merriment to the Christmas celebrations.

The festive beverages at Café Coffee Day are all about comfort and festive delight. If you love hot chocolate, then you must sip on to the Creamy Hot Chocolate – smooth and silky chocolate along with creamy milk is sure to give you a warm hug! If you’re looking to indulge in a chilled version of the drink, then you should opt for the Creamy Cold Chocolate which is as delightful as the Hot Chocolate but with a touch of chocolate drizzle on top.

People looking for a gourmet drinking experience; indulge in a mug of Gourmet Belgian Hot Chocolate – silky Belgian hot chocolate topped with steamy hot milk foam along with a dash of cocoa powder on top. You can also enjoy this unique blend, cold with the Gourmet Belgian Cold Chocolate.

Fans of filter coffee are in for a treat again, but this time with a twist of Indian jaggery. The Jaggery Filter Coffee is not only a classic but is also a perfect wellness drink guaranteed to keep you warm and snug as you munch on some of Café Coffee Day’s delightful food. If you’re looking for an upside-down twist, go for the Inverted Cappuccino with Jaggery – an upside down concoction of espresso and hot milk, sweetened with just the right amount of jaggery!

So, celebrate this festive season with the warmth and love of Café Coffee Day’s Season’s Treatings Menu!

Details at a glance:

What: Café Coffee Day Introduces Season’s Treatings Menu

When: Ongoing

Where: All Café Coffee Day outlets in the city

Price: INR 119 onwards

About Café Coffee Day

Café Coffee Day is India's largest café chain in terms of number of café outlets with 1758 cafes across 247 cities and operates through Coffee Day Global Limited (CDGL), a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. Café Coffee Day has pioneered the coffee culture in the chained café segment in India and opened its first café in Bengaluru in 1996. Café Coffee Day’s menu ranges from a mix of hot and cold coffees and include several food options, desserts and pastries. In addition, Café Coffee Day brand merchandise and accessories such as coffee mugs, coffee machines, travel mugs, etc. are available at the cafés. Cafe Coffee Day, the largest café chain in India and the pioneer of the cafe culture in the country. Coffee Day serves over 2.0 billion cups of coffee annually.