Automobiles is one of the most preferred sectors for employment and for good reasons. JobBuzz Workplace Index, which tabulates the employee sentiments as comparable percentages, revealed that most (72%) employees working in the sector are happy. It got the highest percentage for any sector in the October-November-December (OND) quarter analysis.

Key findings from the JobBuzz Workplace Index are as follows:

Automobiles garnered the highest overall employee approval ratings of 72%; thereby topping the Workplace Index

Consumer Durables emerged as the second-best sector for working with a rating of 71%. It was ranked the highest on the Salary front

Manufacturing grabbed the third rank on the Index

Retail was on the fourth spot with 70% rating but was ranked top on Work Culture along with Automobiles

Pharmaceuticals (with 70% rating) had lower ratings for Work-Life balance, Culture and Brand Value parameters and occupied the fifth spot

As per the JobBuzz Workplace Index, the Automobiles sector because of the Career Growth aspect has been a favourite among job seekers since September 2018.

“Automobiles is one of the key drivers of growth in the Indian economy. It has been hiring consistently since September this year owing to the festive season. It’s heartening to note that alongside it has also managed to keep its employees happy as well. Its highest overall rating at the JobBuzz Workplace Index for OND 2018 quarter is a proof of that,” said Sanjay Goyal, VP – Times Internet Ltd & Product and Technology Head, TimesJobs, JobBuzz and TechGig.



The highlight of JobBuzz Workplace Index OND 2018 edition is the newly launched segment on ‘Employer Brand Value’. This is essentially a collective employer brand perception report of different industrial sectors. Commenting on this Sanjay Goyal said, “Every employee has a certain perception about the sector where he is employed in vis-à-vis the other sectors. Our new segment – the ‘Employer Brand Value’ – will tabulate that collective sentiment. This time, most employees gave the highest employer brand value for FMCG (28%), followed by BFSI (26%) and Consumer Durables (23%).”

About JobBuzz

JobBuzz is an employer rating and review platform from TimesJobs. It is an employee-to-employee community which helps job seekers make informed career decisions. Empowered by the collective intelligence of a group of actual users, JobBuzz ensures that aggregated information about career decisions is helpful to all users.