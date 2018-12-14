JobBuzz
|
Automobiles is one of the most preferred sectors for employment and for good reasons. JobBuzz Workplace Index, which tabulates the employee sentiments as comparable percentages, revealed that most (72%) employees working in the sector are happy. It got the highest percentage for any sector in the October-November-December (OND) quarter analysis.
Key findings from the JobBuzz Workplace Index are as follows:
As per the JobBuzz Workplace Index, the Automobiles sector because of the Career Growth aspect has been a favourite among job seekers since September 2018.
“Automobiles is one of the key drivers of growth in the Indian economy. It has been hiring consistently since September this year owing to the festive season. It’s heartening to note that alongside it has also managed to keep its employees happy as well. Its highest overall rating at the JobBuzz Workplace Index for OND 2018 quarter is a proof of that,” said Sanjay Goyal, VP – Times Internet Ltd & Product and Technology Head, TimesJobs, JobBuzz and TechGig.
JobBuzz is an employer rating and review platform from TimesJobs. It is an employee-to-employee community which helps job seekers make informed career decisions. Empowered by the collective intelligence of a group of actual users, JobBuzz ensures that aggregated information about career decisions is helpful to all users.
|
Neha Singh Verma,