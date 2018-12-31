The vibrant global township of Hiranandani Gardens Powai gets illuminated to celebrate light over darkness every year on the occasion of New Year Eve. The Winterlight Fiesta has been spreading the glow of festivity since 29 December 2018 up to 1st Jan 2019. Strolling down at the lanes of Mumbai’s neo-classical architectural marvel, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, reflects the glow of a festivity, ecstasy and euphoric environment all under dazzling skyline.



Across the world, cities like Paris, New York and Dubai reflect the festive spirit of New Year eve through a light-up, which is usually in a central location. In Mumbai, instead of having just a single monument for the light-up, Powai’s Hiranandani Gardens offers the perfect alternative – light up an entire township with a festive glow. With visitors from all over Mumbai making a beeline with every New Year, the Winterlight Fiesta effectively has been wishing Mumbai’s citizens greetings in a festive manner.



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD said the philosophy of the Hiranandani Group has been creation of global lifestyles within a community of residents. “Celebration is an integral part of life, as indeed, of community living. This sparkling light carnival is our way to express and wish festive greetings not just to Hiranandani residents but to the entire city, non-residents, visitors and celebrators gathers to enjoy the beauty of sparkling street. Effectively, the twinkling street embellished with glowing lights will bring communities together to celebrate the New Year,” he concluded.



This light-up initiative was conceptualised as an ideal way to share the festive spirit, and the glow of happiness and joy. The light-up also serves to underscore the features of the township: intelligently planned, crafted with precision and embellished with care. The light-up at Hiranandani Gardens has given rise to a new perception of life and life-style, which should reflect into the New Year.



Hiranandani Gardens Powai is a premium real estate development where more than 4000 families stay. Sprawled majestically over 250 acres, Hiranandani Gardens is Mumbai’s finest residential township that has redefined the standards of elegant living, and this new year eve, the festive light-up reflects the glow of happiness and joy.