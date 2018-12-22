The 4-day fashion bonanza, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) is being held from December 22nd – 25th. Shoppers can look forward to the most attractive offers on all leading global and domestic brands across categories, such as western wear, ethnic wear, casual wear, sportswear, accessories and home, among others. Over 1 million styles from 3000 brands will be available during this period.



Here are some of the best offers to watch out for, this EORS –

Ring in the New Year with a printed T-shirt Dress from Nush, at 60% off, available at Rs 640, or a Peach coloured printed A-Line dress from DressBerry, at Rs 759, with a discount of 60%.



Get ready for the wedding season with a Self-Design Mustard Kurta with Skirt from All about you by Deepika Padukone, available at a 50% discount at Rs 2349 and the Lime Green printed kurta with Trousers from Anouk at 60% off on MRP available at Rs 1079.



KATE SATCHEL SMALL Handbag from Caprese is a steal of a deal for this EORS at Rs 1399, offering sheer delight to young women who are both brand and style conscious.



For women looking at flaunting a comfortable pair of jeggings, Mango is offering its Navy Cropped Jeggings at a whopping discount of 65% on MRP for Rs 625.



Women can also conjure an overtly modern and stylish look with the White Analogue Watch from Fossil at 50%, available at a very attractive price of Rs 3748.



Women can now beat the cold and make a fashion statement with Navy Heeled Boots from Carlton London at 50% discount for just Rs 799.



Men can grab their favourite pair of running shoes from Puma, the Delta Mid NU IDP sports shoe, at never before price of Rs 1400 –discount of 65% on MRP.



Men can also flaunt the cool sports watch from Tommy Hilfiger at 55% off on MRP at Rs 3250.



Women can adorn the ethnic look to turn heads with the W Women Peach-Coloured & Charcoal Printed Straight Kurta available at a jaw dropping price of Rs. 1699.



Casual Shoes completes the trendy look, appealing to boys and men alike and there is no better way to own a pair of Black Derby from UCB, available at very attractive discount of 60% for Rs 1600.



There is certainly no reason not to travel in style, with Safari offering its Cabin Trolley for just Rs 1725, a whopping 75% off on MRP.



For fitness enthusiasts, Myntra’s smart band Blink-Go, is available in Acqua Silver at 60% off, on MRP at Rs 1680, enabling shoppers to stick to their new year resolutions for a healthy living.



Myntra’s End of Reason Sale presents shoppers with an opportunity unlike any other to stack their wardrobes with a wide range of products from their favourite brands at incredible price points for a perfect start to the New Year!

About Myntra and Jabong



Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, Fabindia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.