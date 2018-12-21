The BMW Golf Cup International tournament lived up to its reputation as one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in India when it came to an exciting closure at Banyan Golf Club, Thailand on 12 December 2018 as the tournament’s regional winners fought for supremacy in its grand finale.



The winners of the National Final will participate in the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup International which is scheduled to be held in Mexico in March 2019. India is one of 50 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International which is a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players.



Over 2155 golfers participated in 20 tournaments of the BMW Golf Cup International 2018 across 13 cities in India – Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Noida, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata and Gurgaon . 43 winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final of the BMW Golf Cup International 2018.



An exclusive, invitation-only event, the BMW Golf Cup International is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.



The BMW Golf Cup International has three categories, A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 – 28) and Ladies Category (for handicaps up to 28). The winners, runners-up and second runners-up of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the three handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International.



BMW Golf Cup International



BMW Golf Cup International, one of the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 50 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup International World Final.



The Winners of BMW Golf Cup International 2018 Finals are as follows:



Men A

Winner – Sidharth Tantia

1st Runner Up – Amit Luthra

2nd Runner Up – NK Lenka



Men B

Winner – Kamlakar Sharma

1st Runner Up – Somashekar M

2nd Runner Up – Ankit Shah



Women

Winner – Bharti Purkar

1st Runner Up – Renuka Philip

2nd Runner Up – Manisha Jaitha



Others

Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Men) – Murali Kartik

Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Ladies) – Astha Mittal

Closest to the Pin (Taylor Made) (Men) – Jayant Tagore

Closest to the Pin (Taylor Made) (Ladies) – Bharti Purkar

Closest to the Pin (Three Sixty) (Men) – Venkatesh S

Straight Drive (Lufthansa) (Men) – Raman Kaicker

