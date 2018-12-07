Retail sector reported sharpest rise (of more than 30%) in a Y-O-Y analysis of hiring activities (from Nov 2017 to Nov 2018)

Consulting Services sector recorded the second highest demand for talent

Jaipur was the top job hub in the said period reporting more than 30% increase in talent demand

Employees with more than 20 years of work experience were most sought after as India Inc. seems to be banking on the experience of senior executives in the said period

With 2018 ending, and most companies accounting their yearly activities – there’s positive news waiting on the employment front. India Inc. recorded 13% growth from Nov 2017 to Nov 2018, indicating a spike in recruitment activities.

A Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y) study of online hiring activities by TimesJobs RecruiteX reveals that the Retail sector hired most professionals from Nov 2017 to Nov 2018. The Retail sector witnessed more than 30% growth in talent demand in the said time frame. The second highest hiring was for professionals with Consulting Services experience followed by Accounting-Tax, BFSI and Law/Legal.

RecruiteX December 2018 report also reveals that HR and related profiles were most sought after in the said duration. These profiles noted over 30% uptick in talent demand. This was followed by Logistics/Supply Chain Management and IT/Telecom roles with subsequent growth in talent demand. Accounting & Finance noted 23% growth in talent demand.

Senior employees with more than 20 years of experience were most sought after. Hiring for these professionals saw a 30% growth. Employees with experience of 10-20 years were second in demand, followed by freshers. This trend outlines the fact that most companies across different sectors posted senior-level jobs in the said time frame.

A most interesting trend was noted from city-wise data analysis. Pink City Jaipur saw more than 30% spike in hiring becoming the top job hub in this comparison period surpassing the metro cities. Bengaluru (10%) and Hyderabad/Secunderabad (5%) grabbed the second and third spots on this list. Among the metro cities, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR were the top job churners, and Bengaluru led all the other metro cities with a strong growth in talent demand.

“Year-end is a good time to analyse the hits and misses, and the numbers and trends are in favour of the employment industry. A straight 13% Y-O-Y growth in recruitment indicates that 2018 has been a good year for hiring. RecruiteX data finding – that Retail sector noted most growth in Y-O-Y comparison (Nov 2017 to Nov 2018) – hints at a decent growth in the economy,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig.

November 2018 wrapped up with impressive recruitment numbers, and the industry can be hopeful of more encouraging hiring trends in December and subsequently in the New Year.

