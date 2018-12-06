To commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Aster DM Healthcare organized an event called “Common Ground” for the differently abled employed with the Company across India and GCC. Hosted at Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi, the event was held to recognize the efforts of differently abled individuals and highlight their contributions across the company. Broadcasted live across all Aster units globally, the event brought together the Company’s 17,700 employees on one platform to celebrate an inclusive culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “I believe that every individual who has the passion to achieve their dreams and motivated to work-hard should be given an opportunity, without discrimination. Inclusion and diversity are a part of our ethos at Aster DM Healthcare and forms the basis of our strength as an organisation. We have seen individuals challenged with a disability, driven by sheer determination and hard-work excelling at their jobs. As such, we are further committing to include differently-abled as 1% of our total employee base across 9 countries. Let us encourage the differently-abled to become active participants in the society.”

The event saw the presence of an inspirational speaker Ms. Preeti Monga, the Founder and CEO of the Silver Linings Trust & Silver Linings Services. Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Monga said, “Being differently abled should not be a hindrance in the path of your success. With the advent of technology and change in the corporate structure of organizations, inclusion is the new pillar of building a successful eco-system. Inclusion empowers us to be self-dependent and adds value to the organization. I am delighted to be a part of this great event and would want to wish all the best to the Asterians.” She has been visually impaired since age six. Through her various portfolios, she works for differently abled people, promotion of eye donation and empowerment of women.

Out of the 108 differently abled employees at Aster DM Healthcare, 63 are based across Aster India’s 11 hospitals and the remaining 45 are based in GCC and other countries. Initiated as a part of Aster Volunteers Global Programme, the initiative aims to make a sustainable impact in the lives of people.

Adversity in life comes unexpected, and those who move forward are those with determination. Here is Rana's story and her journey as an Asterian: video. Also meet, Heart to Heart band formed by a team of visually impaired musicians who have been associated with Aster Medcity since 2015: video.

