Autoplant System, a leading provider of IoT enabled Logistics Solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers, 2018". The report, published on 27th November 2018, is a market guide for supply chain leaders to get an overview of the market, trends, and vendors in the real-time visibility platform space. It presents key findings of increased demand for real-time visibility, a scope for improving the efficiencies in various stages of the supply chain and it’s the potential impact on transportations cost.

In this report, Gartner refers to one of its supply chain survey which shows that traceability/real-time visibility ranks as the highest priority initiative taken in the supply chain.

"Our inclusion in Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers by Gartner affirms our vision of transforming logistics through IoT. Its time companies took advantage of this concept and revolutionize their supply chain. Our customers bear testament of the immense benefits of going down this new and exciting path. It is new, it has the potential to transform and we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what we can do with IoT each day," said Venky Nayar – Co-Founder, Autoplant System India Pvt. Ltd.

In alignment with these reports, Autoplant believes it addresses these technology trends and challenges through its solution offerings.

Earlier this year, Gartner named Autoplant in its two Cool Vendor reports,

Cool vendor in IoT services, 2018 Cool Vendor for Artificial Intelligence in Asia, 2018

A full complimentary copy of both the reports is available here: https://autoplant.in/download-gartner-report/

Autoplant System is the preferred solution provider for Supply chain leaders and CIOs. Autoplant enables logistic teams to get the full potential out of their logistics chain, using a real-time centralized platform. It focuses on optimizing the supply chain by minimizing the logistics gaps and turnaround time in each stage and delivering automation for greater logistics efficiency.

Autoplant System has also been mentioned by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in number of Gartner reports, including Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2018 and Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms Provide Transportation Leaders With Supply.

About Autoplant

Autoplant System offers the most comprehensive one-stop logistics solution enabled with machine learning, advanced analytics, and mobility technologies. Autoplant’s solution focuses on eliminating uncertainties using IoT and AI to automate decision making and meeting the requirements of even the most complex supply chain logistics scenarios.