Easy to use and precise CAT Percentile Predictor 2018 has been launched by Edtech company AglaSem at its portal for MBA aspirants mba.aglasem.com. It asks a user to enter the number of correct and incorrect answers and predicts their CAT Percentile by comparing calculated scores with data archives.

AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd has launched CAT Percentile Predictor 2018 at mba.aglasem.com that calculates exact marks that candidate will score in the exam and likely percentile against that score. The app aims to assist candidates in taking decisions on college applications. Candidates can decide which B schools or MBA entrance exams to apply for based on their good or bad predicted percentiles.

The predictor can be used online on web or mobile. Enter name, email ID, mobile number, state, number of correct and incorrect answers in VARC, DILR, QA and hit know expected percentile button. To check percentile prediction against a different set of answers, click reset button.

Percentile predictor for CAT 2018 works on last 2 years data. Percentile being a relative factor displaying consistency over the years makes this model precise. However, CAT also implements the scaling of scores which is a factor that may cause differences in predicted percentile and actuals. Candidates will know their actual percentile when CAT Result 2018 is announced in January. According to IIM Calcutta, result will be out in second week of January. However, as per result analysis trends, result should come around January 10, 2019.

CAT 2018 exam was conducted on November 25, 2018, in two slots. Then on November 30, 2018, the institute released response sheets of all test takers. Answer key was released within a week on December 7, 2018. Since candidate response sheets, as well as CAT 2018 answer keys, are available, therefore now candidates know their exact number of correct and incorrect answers. This makes predicting CAT Percentile more accurate than ever before.

The exam with 34, 32, 34 questions respectively in VARC, DILR, QA was judged to be of moderate difficulty level. Albeit QA section was deemed to be extremely tough. In VARC, the number of non-MCQs were 7, and number of MCQs was 27. Likewise in DILR number of non-MCQs was 8 and those of MCQs was 24. In QA number of non-MCQs was 12 and number of MCQs was 22. Candidates get 3 marks for every correct answer for both types of questions. Negative marking is 1 mark for wrong answers only in MCQ questions.

Since marking scheme is different for MCQs and non-MCQs, it is important to enter their number of correct and incorrect answers separately in CAT Percentile Predictor 2018 by AglaSem.

Tech team lead Nikhil says, “This is the first time we have launched CAT Percentile Predictor, and we are very excited about it. There are already many percentile predictors online, but we strive to be better, less complicated, and more updated. Feedback is welcome! We will definitely make changes that make it more suitable for students on basis of their inputs.”

Earlier this year, the company had launched a tool for RRB Group D candidates, a simple concept to know whether or not their admit card was available, which was used by 2.6 lakh users. AglaSem Mock Tests were launched more recently which is being taken by 6000 users per day as of December 2018.

“MBA aspirants face many challenges that begin with ‘How to prepare?’ and end with ‘Which college to go to?’ At AglaSem, the MBA team is continuously trying to find ways to make their journey smoother,” says Twinkle who is orchestrating the MBA portal. “At every step, we provide updated and authentic information to students so that they can take informed decisions. With CAT Percentile Predictor 2018, all candidates can take a prompt decision on which colleges they should apply based on their past year cut off.”

