The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced the winners of the 27th Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards today. Inviting a selection committee across the globe of the highest specifications, such as Mr. Jonathan H Deacon, Vice Chairman of European Marketing Confederation (EMC), 2018’s Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards candidates faced strict evaluations. Prevailing products represent the most revolutionary, highest quality and highest value-added products made by Taiwan. Candidates and winning products of the 27th Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards continue to transcend beyond information and communication products to not only industrial-use tools and hi-tech medical devices, but also consumer electronics and home appliances, representing Taiwan’s vibrant and time-relevant industrial development.



The Awards Candidates come from over 20 categories, ranging from industrial-use machinery to information technology, all of which evaluated by a selection committee consisting of international judges with overall key selecting criteria of innovation, product market placement, total quality control and management, consumer value, market competitive advantage and more, based on categories of R&D, Design, Quality and Marketing. While focusing on the selection of overall best-fitted products, Eco-Friendliness is also a key selection criteria for the 27th Taiwan Excellence Awards, symbolizing TAITRA and MOEA’s resolution to advance industrial development and environmental protection.



As all of the judges unanimously agreed that the winning products have advanced overall quality and international competitiveness over the course of the years, with Quality Judge Prof. Seijiro Oshimura, Managing Director of the Management Research Institute in Tokyo and Quality Judge pointing out MOEA and TAITRA’s impact on Taiwan’s 6% steady growing GDP, the Panel of Judges have also pointed out consumer-oriented products such as monitors and bicycles may account for large part of Taiwan’s GDP. Originality and innovations are crucial for Taiwan’s industrial growth, as most original products are more focused on one single value, they are able to challenge established companies’ blind spots.



R&D Judge Prof. Steven Y. Liang, Jr. Professorship in Mechanical Engineering for Advanced Manufacturing Systems, spoke highly of the quality of the 27th Taiwan Excellence Award’s candidates, “As we continue to encourage originality and innovation, every year’s product quality is better than the last, this I have no doubt.” He pointed out “3 of this year’s winning products are machine tools that assist manufacturers to produce all layers of products, which are the cornerstone of a nation’s economic growth as it is less influenced by economic downturns and best showcases a nation’s technological capacity.”



Design Judge Mr. Warren Hutchinson, Founder of ELSE London and Judge of the Design Week Awards in London, pointed out that current candidates of the 27th Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards focus on functional and capability designs. “Taiwan is a very clever country, participating in the Taiwan Excellence Award I find brothers of like-minds,” Marketing Judge Prof. Jonathan H Deacon, Vice-Chairman of the European Marketing Confederation (EMC) and Professor of Marketing of the University of South Wales said.



“Over the years, MOEA and TAITRA, through implementing the Taiwan Excellence Award, has been able to help grow Taiwan’s gross export from 80 billion to 320 billion,” praised Marketing Judge Li Chung Jen, Director of Global Branding and Marketing Research Center at National Taiwan University.



Founded in 1993, Taiwan Excellence Awards was formulated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, executed by TAITRA to assist Taiwan brands to enter and expand to the global market.

27th Taiwan Excellence Gold Award Winners

No. Product Company 1 6.17" Deep Sensing Technology – Integrated In-cell 3D Touch LCD Innolux Corporation 2 65,000 DWT Semi-submersible Deck Cargo/Heavy Lift Carrier CSBC Corporation, Taiwan 3 Smart Electric Road Bike Darfon Innovation Corp. 4 87feet luxury motor yacht Horizon Yacht Co., Ltd. 5 Intelligent Gantry type linear motor drive 5-axis milling machine CHING HUNG MACHINERY & ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. 6 S-Force Performance Trainer Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd. 7 TRANCE E+ SX Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 8 One Twenty MERIDA Industry Co., Ltd. 9 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Machine Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. 10 Seadragon XLR underwater ROV system THUNDER TIGER Corp.



About Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1993 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design and marketing. Taiwan Excellence awarded products using cutting-edge innovation and meeting the highest quality will represent Taiwan on the international stage to reinforce the buyer’s confidence and continue building a favorable impression for Taiwanese products. This year marks the 27th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive to be recognized by and is highly reputed throughout the world.

Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), under The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade, economic cooperation, and foreign investments. Established in January 1969, the BOFT's role and position have undergone continual adjustments to meet the needs of the shifting international economic and trade environment. The BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous trade promotion projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, the BOFT continues to entrust TAITRA with various critical government projects relating to trade and investments, promoting Taiwan on every international aspect.

Implemented by:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and their 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.