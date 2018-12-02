Myntra.com
The 9th edition of Myntra’s flagship, End of Reason Sale concluded with Myntra and Jabong recording the highest ever orders for over 8 million items. The fashion carnival witnessed a massive surge, grossing 700% in sale over a normal business day with a 120% increase in traffic. 2.5 million shoppers participated in the four day sale, of which 7.2 lakh were first time shoppers.
Key Highlights
Sports, Western Wear, Jeans & street wear and Ethnic wear were some of the most popular categories, with Sports drawing the maximum number of shoppers. On average, customers picked 100 pairs of shoes per minute during the sale.
Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.
