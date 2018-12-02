The 9th edition of Myntra’s flagship, End of Reason Sale concluded with Myntra and Jabong recording the highest ever orders for over 8 million items. The fashion carnival witnessed a massive surge, grossing 700% in sale over a normal business day with a 120% increase in traffic. 2.5 million shoppers participated in the four day sale, of which 7.2 lakh were first time shoppers.

Key Highlights

5 lakh items sold with Early Access

7.2 lakh New Customers

1.13 lakh Rupees – Highest order value by an individual shopper

Sports was the highest selling category

8 lakh shoes sold

Sports, Western Wear, Jeans & street wear and Ethnic wear were some of the most popular categories, with Sports drawing the maximum number of shoppers. On average, customers picked 100 pairs of shoes per minute during the sale.



Myntra and Jabong put together sold over 1200 items per minute during the 4 day sale. The two day price reveal period ahead of the sale, recorded 6.4 million visits to the platform, with 25 million items short-listed by users. For Myntra, 9 lakh items were purchased by 2.5 lakh users through VIP slots, the 5 hour shopping window before the opening of the sale.



With the Kirana network expanding to 9000 stores, Myntra and Jabong are slated to deliver 55% of the overall orders through the Kirana partners, who on an average will make 4 lakh deliveries a day.



Speaking on the success of EORS-9, Mithun Sundar, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Myntra and Jabong, said, “Every edition of EORS has been bigger and better than the previous one. EORS-9 is the biggest one yet registering a 45% yoy growth with 2.5 million users shopping for over 8 million items. This edition has several records to its credit – the platform witnessed a staggering 7300 orders per minute during the last hour of the sale, acquired 7.2 lakh new customers and registered 5.8 million sessions in the very first hour of the sale. EORS is the only industry event that offers value to customers through innovative concepts such as early access and price reveal and we are confident that we will keep this momentum going in the editions to come.”

About Myntra and Jabong

Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.