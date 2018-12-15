ACCESS Development Services and ACCESS–ASSIST will be hosting its 15th Inclusive Finance India Summit on 11th and 12th December, 2018 at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. The Summit will seek to build consensus on strategies and help in building a unified vision for achieving universal financial Inclusion in India. The Summit is co-hosted by NITI Aayog.



Divided into 19 sessions, the two-day summit will bring together 100 thought leaders from across the world to discuss, deliberate and debate on the evolution of financial inclusion in the country and various trends and challenges. Key session themes include Gains and Pains of Financial Inclusion, Performance of the New Banks established Addressing the Gender gap in Financial Inclusion: Recommendations for Policy and Practice, SHG Bank Linkage Model: Scaling up Linkages to Livelihoods, Approaches for Micro and Small Enterprise Financing: Are these Inclusive Enough? among others.



Speaking about organizing the 15th edition of the summit, Mr. Vipin Sharma, CEO, ACCESS Development Services, said, “A Multitude of Government Initiatives and programmes, strengthened financial services architecture, technology integration and the emergence of new age players have all come together to provide an accelerated boost to financial inclusion in the country. The Summit as always delves deeply into all the issues and challenges and makes key recommendations for bringing true and tangible benefits from financial inclusion initiatives.”



The Summit will also witness the launch of Inclusive Finance India Report 2018, which will track the advancement of financial inclusion in all its dimensions over the last one year.



The Summit is expected to feature eminent speakers like Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog; U S Paliwal, Former, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India; Shri. R M Mishra, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME; C S Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan; Bhushan Kumar Sinha, JS, DFS, Ministry of Finance; Samit Ghosh, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Surendra Rosha, CEO, HSBC India; G R Chintala, CGM, Department of Refinance, NABARD; Yaduvendra Mathur, Add Secretary, Knowledge & Innovation, NITI Aayog; Dr Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprrise*; Porush Singh, Country Corporate Officer, India and Division President, South Asia, Mastercard; P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), State Bank of India; Suresh Sethi, CEO, India Post Payment Bank; Vijay Chugh, Consultant, World Bank.

About ACCESS Development Services

ACCESS is a national Think Tank that works on ecosystem strengthening for advancing financial inclusion in India. With increased attention on the overwhelming challenges in financial inclusion in the last one decade both globally and within India; the Summit has become an important policy influencing and experience sharing platform on financial inclusion in all its aspects. The Inclusive Finance India Summit seeks to support and advance universal financial inclusion in India and help in attaining true and tangible outcomes.