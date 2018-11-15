After opening to rave reviews in Hyderabad, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, India’s largest indoor Trampoline Park, is expanding its new branch to the Garden city of India, Bengaluru. The park is all set to open this Friday, the 16th of November.



Sky Zone Trampoline Park has a chain of more than 300 indoor family entertainment centers across the world including countries like USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Dubai and UK. Courtesy of Ram Talluri, the Managing Director, who bagged the franchise rights of Sky Zone for entire South India, this adrenaline-pumping park has opened its first branch in India in Hyderabad in 2017 and now it is opening its second branch in Bengaluru.



Located in Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, Sky Zone Bengaluru has attractions like Freestyle Jump, Drop Zone, Sky Slam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Toddler court and Toddler Foam Pit. And also has dedicated party rooms for celebrating various events and parties.



Now Bangloreans too can enjoy the adrenaline rush of jumping on a trampoline, celebrate the craziest birthday parties and get-together events in a different style. The park also houses fuel zone serving the customers with hot food and cold beverages.



Sky Zone Bengaluru is expected to achieve the same success like the branch in Hyderabad as there is no park like it in entire Karnataka. The park can host events like Birthday Parties, School Reunions, Corporate get-togethers, Kitty parties and many more in a unique style and is expected to become one of the best hangout places in Bengaluru.

Ram Talluri, Managing Director of R4 Enterprises, a subsidiary of US-based Lead IT Corporation, a $100 million tech company and the franchisee of Sky Zone for entire South India stated that they are going to open more branches in cities like Chennai, Kochi, Vizag and other metro cities in South India. Along with these two branches, another branch is soon getting ready to open in Sarat Mall, in Hyderabad.

Bangloreans, mark your calendars for 16th November to have ultimate fun.