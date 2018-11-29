WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced today that the company has been ranked number ‘#1’ in HFS’ 2018 Top 10 report for Travel, Hospitality and Logistics (THL) service providers.



HFS assessed service providers across the THL value chain on three primary dimensions – execution success, innovation capability, and voice of customer. WNS captured the #1 ranking for both execution and voice of the customer, and the #2 ranking for innovation. The company was cited for its strong partnership approach, deep industry expertise, proprietary technology-enabled tools, and commercial analytics.



“We are delighted to be rated as the top service provider in the Travel, Hospitality and Logistics sector by HFS,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Our 20-plus years of experience in this vertical, combined with ongoing strategic investments in domain, technology, and analytics, have enabled WNS to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. As a result, WNS has been able to deliver tangible business benefit for our clients, and help improve their competitive positioning.”



“WNS always stands out as a leader in the voice of the customer feedback, and was positioned exceptionally well in the travel space where WNS has a heritage,” said Melissa O’Brien, Research VP, HFS Research. “The partnership approach that WNS’ clients appreciate combined with analytics and an evolving suite of proprietary technologies addressing travel specific issues led to WNS landing at #1 in this Top Ten report.”



Originally an operations captive unit of British Airways, WNS has a unique heritage and strong presence in the THL industry. Today, WNS has over 70 clients and more than 9,800 employees in the THL vertical. Travel TRACTM, WNS’ comprehensive, next-generation technology suite of solutions, ensures that THL companies can digitize their business processes and maximize operational efficiencies. WNS also has developed proprietary tools to tackle travel-specific issues such as prorating tickets, flight disruption, passenger rebooking, refunds, and commercial analytics.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of September 30, 2018, WNS had 38,516 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.