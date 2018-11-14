Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a top supplier to Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, at Visteon’s Strategic Supplier Conference in October, in Dearborn, Michigan.



Wipro was named a Best Quality Supplier, during an awards ceremony at The Automotive Hall of Fame, attended by about 100 representatives from 60 Visteon strategic suppliers, as well as senior leaders from Visteon. Winners of the Best Quality Award distinguished themselves based on a strong record of product quality, service and delivery to Visteon.



“Our suppliers are critical to the success of Visteon as a technology-focused leader in cockpit electronics, particularly as the industry transitions toward electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon Corporation. “Each of the suppliers recognized by Visteon has made a particularly noteworthy contribution to our ability to develop innovative, high-quality products and solutions for global automakers, with speed and at competitive costs.”



“Wipro is honored to be recognized by Visteon for its role in advancing the quality and technology of cockpit electronics in vehicles, which is one of the fastest-growing and most important segments in the automotive industry. This award is a testimony to our continuous commitment to advancement and support of cutting edge technology in the automobile industry,” said Milan Rao, President – Marketing, Innovations & Technology, and Global Head – Manufacturing & Communications Business, Wipro Limited.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.