Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, announced the availability of recently launched V9Pro in the offline market from today onwards. The V9Pro will be available for INR 17,990 across all offline stores pan India and will continue to sell on Vivo E-store and Amazon.in. The smartphone is available in Nebula Purple and Black color options.



The Vivo V9Pro offers a powerful combination of photography and performance in addition to an immersive display. The smartphone comes packed with 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front shooter for clicking vivid pictures. Powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE processor along with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM (expandable), the V9Pro provides users with seamless multi-tasking and gaming experience without any hitch.



Jio Offer



To promote the Digital India campaign and high-speed internet access, Vivo has partnered with Jio to provide benefits worth INR 4050. These offers include INR 1950 instant cashback and INR 2100 discount coupons and complimentary Jio Premium Mobile Security for 12 months. All offers are applicable on purchase of new Vivo smartphones on Jio INR 198 plan.



Offer Call-Out Partner Customer Benefit Applicable Transaction Total Benefit Order Food on discount While watching Matches Swiggy 25% instant discount, max discount capped to Rs. 150/- 1 Rs. 150 Unlimited entertainment during off-air time also. (No Matches) Paytm Flat 15% cashback on Movie Tickets, max Rs. 150/- per transaction 3 Rs. 450 Show your spirit: Buy your favorite merchandise on Discount. Myntra Rs. 1000/- off on min spend of Rs. 3999/- 1 Rs. 1000 Myntra Rs. 500/- off on min spend of Rs. 1999/- 1 Rs. 500 Rs. 2100 Complimentary Jio Premium Mobile Security for 12 months 39 Instant cashback vouchers of Rs.50 each for un-interrupted match viewing Rs. 1950 Total Benefits of Worth Rs. 4050

Additional offers include:

EMI Offers available upto 8 months starting at INR 2,249 per month

HDFC 5% cashback to all Debit and Credit, EMI, HDFC Paper finance and regular Credit card transactions

Paytm Mall cashback coupon worth INR 2,000

Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India said, “Smartphones today form an indispensable part of consumer’s everyday lives and through the V9Pro, we aim to provide a well-rounded device which caters to their varied needs. By making V9Pro available across our offline channels, we are bringing one of our best offerings in the sub 20k category to a larger set of consumers across the country.”



The Perfect Photography Package



The V9Pro brings together a powerful combo of dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) for photography enthusiasts to experiment with hardware enabled Bokeh effect. The 16MP selfie camera clicks sharp images and the various camera filters and AR stickers help in creating fun memories. The V9Pro is capable of capturing crisp images and comes with a host of other features such as Ultra HD, DOC, Professional, Time-Lapse photography, Live, HDR, Face Beauty, Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection and Flash.



Powerful and Fluid Performance



The Vivo V9Pro together with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor, 6GB RAM and 3260mAh battery provides a powerful multi-tasking and gaming experience for a longer duration. Equipped with the latest Funtouch 4.0 OS based on Android 8.1 and 64GB of internal storage with an expandable memory up to 256 GB provides ample space for downloading applications and multimedia content. Furthermore, the smartphone also offers user centric features such as Game mode and Bike mode designed to provide hindrance free experience to the users.



Immersive Multimedia Experience



The V9Pro features FullView™ Display having 15.51cm (6.3) Full HD+ screen offering a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio (19:9 aspect ratio). The display is protected by 3rd Gen Corning Gorilla glass to prevent the phone from occasional bump and falls. The supersized display is housed elegantly in a compact and sleek design (1.75mm side bezels) to provide an immersive visual experience while watching videos or playing games.



