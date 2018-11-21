Vision Express in its endeavor to take its world-class eye care service to more Indians, launched two stores simultaneously in Hyderabad and Amritsar. The Hyderabad retail outlet is the 26th store in the city and was inaugurated by Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, the CEO of Vision Express. Unveiled by Vishal Gaurav, Sales Director, Vision Express, the store in Amritsar marks the brand’s entry in Punjab and is its 169th store in the country.



The Hyderabad store, in Sarath City Capital Mall, is spread over 550 sq. ft. and will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express.

Located in one of the busiest high streets of Amritsar – GT Road, the 480 sq ft store will offer the latest eyewear collection by the brand. On the happy occasion, the CEO of Vision Express, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, said “We feel ecstatic on the opening of our first store in Punjab. The region has a lot of potential. The Sarath City Mall store is the 4th door we have opened to our customers in the city, in a span of just 6 months. We look forward to deliver our services to more customers with each store.”

Both the stores will display curated collection of styles to delight the quality and fashion conscious consumers.

Location of the stores:



Hyderabad Amritsar

Sarath City Capital Mall, Mall of Amritsar,

Whitefields, Kondapur, Inside Reliance Smart, GT Road

Hyderabad – 500084 Amritsar – 143001

About Vision Express

Vision Express India, is a joint venture between Grand Vision, the global leader in optical retail and Indian conglomerate, Reliance Retail Limited. Grand Vision has over 7000 optical stores across 44 countries. In India, Vision Express has more than 165 stores across 30+ cities. Vision Express believes in offering not just eyewear but also world class eye care. They offer a European Certified comprehensive eye test conducted by qualified optometrists using state-of-the-art instruments. Their wide range of high-quality lenses and contact lenses made of superior materials ensures that you get the best solution for your vision correction. They also offer a wide range of sunglasses.