Uniphore Software Systems, a global conversational AI company, organised its first ever flagship event ‘Conversational AI Leadership Summit 2018’ recently in New Delhi. First of its kind in the country, the summit had industry leaders, CEOs and technology journalists under the same roof engaging actively in conversations about AI, machine learning and speech recognition technology. The industry captains spoke about how enterprises are leveraging disruptive technologies in delivering superior Customer Service and developing a seamless customer experience system for the enterprises to bank on.



Speaking during the fireside chat, Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, Uniphore Software Systems, said “We are beginning to see enterprises realise voice is the next interface. As the leaders in the space of conversational AI, we are thinking about what is going to be the best adaptation of this across different markets and user groups. Five years from now, we want to completely disrupt and dominate the new customer service experience that any industry or any consumer might want.



“Conversational AI is at an inflection point with speech analytics, AI technologies, real time processing capabilities, automation through conversational bots, and voice biometrics all coming together to deliver superior customer experience and drive business outcomes,” he added.



John Chambers, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Cisco and CEO of JC2 Ventures said, “I believe that Uniphore has the potential to lead the customer experience sector and emerge as a role model in the enterprise segment. Voice is going to be the dominant user interface of the future and when you integrate it with AI, you have a combination that can completely change not only the customer experience, but a market at-large.”



The event started with a keynote fireside chat between John Chambers and Umesh Sachdev, moderated by Sukumar Ranganathan, national editor of Hindustan Times. The summit also had two panel discussions. The first one was on ‘Impact of Conversational AI on Enterprises’ moderated by Leslie D’Monte, National Technology Editor of Mint, and panelists included Kalidas Ghose – CEO, FE Credit, Tarun Chugh – MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, Ashish Srivastava – CEO, PNB MetLife, Ernest Leung – Head of Sales Management- WM, BNP Paribas. The second panel discussion was on ‘CX Impact through Conversational AI’ moderated by Manoj Menon, Senior Business Partner, Frost & Sullivan, where the panelists were Shankar Mummaneni, Vice President & Practice Leader – Genpact, Harsh Vinayak – SVP, NTT Data, Pranay Anand – Director, Customer Experience, Dimension Data Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd, Ravi Saraogi, Co-founder & APAC President, Uniphore.

The total available market for Conversational AI and analytics is estimated to be around 20 billion US Dollars. Conversational analytics, which is AI solving an unsolved problem, is a $5-6 billion opportunity globally. The conversational assistant, which is the automation opportunity, is much larger, at $30 billion.



About Uniphore



Uniphore Software Systems is a global Conversational AI technology company that builds transformational customer engagement solutions for businesses. Uniphore offers software for Conversational Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security. Uniphore has served over 100 enterprise clients and 4 million end users. It has offices worldwide including in USA, Singapore and India.



Uniphore was founded in 2008 at IIT Madras, India. The company was recognized as a Technology Fast 500 company in Asia Pacific by Deloitte in 2014 and ranked 10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50 in 2015. Uniphore’s Co-founder & CEO, Umesh Sachdev, was named in 2016 as one of the ’10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME Magazine, and ‘Innovators Under 35′ by MIT Technology Review. Uniphore’s investors include John Chambers, IDG Ventures India, IIFL, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network.



