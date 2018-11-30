Rapidly rising unemployment remains one of the big challenges facing governments and policymakers in India. Understandably, job creation is among one of the top priorities for most governments. Keeping up with this need, the Punjab state government recently tied up with TimesJobs – India’s leading e-recruitment platform – to reach out to jobseekers actively under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgaar’ program.



This tie-up was recently announced by state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh while inaugurating the new office block of District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises at Pratap Chowk, Ludhiana. This was a stellar event where key people from Punjab Government and TimesJobs were present to reinforce their commitment to the initiative.



Under this partnership, TimesJobs and the Punjab Government will actively work to promote the available jobs among the state youth. The commitment of both these stakeholders was evident at a recent job fair in Ludhiana where TimesJobs put up a stall to display the vacancies available in the state. The representatives of TimesJobs demonstrated how jobseekers can find details of the open job positions and apply for them instantly. This sensitisation is particularly important in the new-age when most jobs are posted online, and recruiters are active on various online platforms to tap talent. TimesJobs has been a leader in the e-recruitment space for more than a decade and carries a legacy of helping job applicants reach out to the recruiters directly.



Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh visited the stall at the Ludhiana job fair and expressed his happiness at the efforts put in by TimesJobs. He inquired about the available vacancies and the next plan of action of this tie-up.



“I take pride in stating that Punjab Government has tied up with TimesJobs to reach out to jobseekers. We are thankful to the honourable chief minister for his faith in us. We – at TimesJobs – will be aggressively working to fulfil the mission laid out for us and reach out to as many jobseekers as possible during this engagement period,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig.

On the lines of the job fair held at Ludhiana, there will be job fairs in other districts of Punjab as well.

TimesJobs is a platform to help competent professionals enhance their career growth. With over 25 million registered jobseekers across the board and more than 60 million-page views every month, it is the most preferred career portal among ambitious and talented professionals who want to make smarter career decisions that accelerate their career progression.