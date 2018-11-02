Tata Value Homes to share 30% of customer’s Pre- EMI interest for 3 years

Customers can avail this offer from 1st to 5th November 2018

Tata Value Homes (TVH), a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Housing, came out with a unique proposition for its customers, through its exclusive festive season campaign, where it promises to share the burden of up to 30% of customer’s Pre-EMI interest for 3 years. The offer, which is applicable only for new customers, is running across more than seven of TVHL projects across India through a tie up with HDFC Limited.



Through its Ownership ‘Aapki Partnership Hamari’ (Your Ownership Our Partnership)’ offer the brand promises to share up to 30% of the Pre- EMI interest for 3 years, with up to 95% funding in select projects ranging from Rs 18 lakhs to Rs 90 lakhs. The offer is applicable across New Haven Ribbon Walk and Santorini in Chennai, New Haven Boisar I and II in Mumbai, La Montana and Innora Park in Pune, New Haven in Ahmedabad and New Haven Bahadurgarh in Delhi. There are certain specified terms and conditions to this offer.



Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. P. Rajendran, Senior Vice President Marketing – Tata Value Homes said, “Keeping in sync with our overall brand ethos, we at Tata Value Homes have been working tirelessly in servicing customers’ needs across India. This Diwali, we aim to help our customers in realizing their dreams of owning a home. This plan allows us to establish a long-term bond with our customers by delivering the best in class properties with exciting offers.”

About Tata Value Homes Limited



Tata Value Homes Limited is 100% subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company Limited, established in 2010, to exclusively focus on value and affordable housing. The vision of Tata Value Homes Limited is to be the largest home provider in India. Tata Value Homes Limited has introduced two pan-India brands – Shubh Griha (Value Homes) and New Haven (Affordable Homes). Tata Value Homes Limited is also developing a Mediterranean themed project “La Montana” near Talegaon, Pune, while Shubh Griha is currently being developed in Boisar & Vasind near Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and New Haven is currently being developed at Bosiar, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Tata Value Homes Limited today has projects in Mumbai, NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.



About Tata Housing

Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It is the first corporate to pioneer the concept of real estate development in India. It is widely recognized for quality construction, ethical and transparent business practices and timely delivery of properties. It has a pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in Construction, Engineering, Commercial / IT parks, Housing and Township development. It is known for international standards of design and green sustainable developments.