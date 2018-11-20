Christmas is in the air and we can taste it in our coffees too! All Starbucks stores across India are decorated for the holiday season to spread the joy of Christmas.



Starbucks holiday treats like the new Starbucks Snowball Dark Mocha Frappuccino® and Starbucks Toffee Nut Crunch Latte are available across all stores to rekindle the magic of the season and all the joy it holds.

Cocoa Snowball Dark Mocha

A perfect balance of our rich espresso, indulgent dark mocha and velvety steamed milk topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and festive crunchy rice puffs that resemble a snowball. One sip of this textural delight is all it takes to get into the holiday spirit.

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Embrace the Christmas season with the subtle caramel sweetness of the Starbucks Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, topped with whipped cream and a sticky toffee crunch. The rich buttery toffee flavour and aroma of toasted nuts make the perfect partner for Starbucks espresso roast.

Starbucks stores are adorned with festive décor and customers can enjoy the spirit of the holiday and their favourite handcrafted beverages in this year’s new holiday cups.



To take home the spirit of Christmas, Starbucks has launched the Christmas Blend VIA® Ready to brew coffee – a special blend enjoyed by Starbucks customers around the world during the holiday season.



The seasonal Starbucks Cards and enchanting holiday merchandise pay homage to the fun and joyful mood of the season.



This season also sees Starbucks bringing the scrumptious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese, a classic take on carrot cake but loaded with cream cheese and vanilla sauce.

This year Starbucks is unveiling 4 unique design holiday cups across all stores in India. The design celebrates the essence of Christmas with a modern twist.

This year’s Christmas assortment also includes Christmas Blend VIA® Ready to brew coffee. Rare and bold like the Sumatran tiger, the aged Sumatra beans add depth, body and spice to a blend of Latin American and Indonesian coffees. Enjoy this annual tradition on the go with Starbucks VIA® Ready to brew.

Starbucks has introduced a festive merchandise collection sure to bring smiles and warmth everywhere with its colorful palette and bright patterns. Featuring mugs & tumblers, you can find the perfect gift from this collection for your loved ones. In addition, Starbucks has also introduced limited edition Christmas My Starbucks Rewards® Cards.

“This season Starbucks is blending the spirit of Christmas into all that we do and the special festive products that we offer. As our customers walk into our stores, they will feel the festive vibe and the warmth of our partners. We are unfolding the Christmas magic with our delectable seasonal beverages and food that become even more special as we serve them with love in our iconic Christmas cups. Our collectible exclusive Christmas merchandise pays homage to the magical spirit of the season. With all these Christmas treats, our customers are bound to feel the magic – and that's what makes us happy. For us, our customers play the most important role in creating the perfect Starbucks Christmas experience", said Veetika Deoras, head – Marketing, Category and Digital at Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

