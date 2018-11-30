Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) partnered with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM) as sponsors of the State Level Cricket Tournament for the Blind – Women. The tournament was held at the Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines, Mumbai.



The tournament saw the participation of the top six teams of Maharashtra namely, West Maharashtra, Khandesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Mumbai and Konkan. It was inaugurated by Mrs. Rekha Wadekar, wife of late Mr. Ajit Wadekar, former cricket captain of India. The closing ceremony was graced by Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, CSR lead – Sony Pictures Networks, who came to extend his support and motivate the players.



The winning team was awarded a trophy, certificates and prize money of Rs 10,000/- while the runners-up were awarded a prize money of Rs. 7000/-. The remaining participating teams were given a consolation prize of Rs. 3000/- each.



This cricket tournament is one of the many initiatives taken by the network to motivate and encourage the differently-abled youth and empower them. The network has always focused on co-creating India’s social development agenda with education, empowerment and environment as its key pillars. SPN remains committed to its social impact initiatives by promoting the spirit of ‘Ek India Happywala’.



Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, CSR Lead, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“Sony Pictures Networks is glad to partner with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra to empower the differently-abled youth. We strongly believe that talent needs to be motivated and this partnership is our way to give them the opportunity to build a better future for themselves. Our heartiest congratulations to the winning team and all the cricketers who participated in this tournament.”



Mr. Ramakant Satam, Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra:

“We are pleased to find a credible partner in Sony Pictures Networks India, whose goals are aligned with our goals of empowering India’s youth in the right direction and aiming at encouraging differently-abled sports in the country. By such initiatives we are to trying to support and motivate more people so that they can come forward and promote the cause of sports for the blind.”

