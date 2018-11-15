The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo has always aimed to nurture and motivate individuals to learn how to swim from an early age. Swimming, apart from being a vital life survival skill also has tremendous health benefits for kids of all ages.

To encourage kids on Children’s Day to take the plunge and drive the importance of swimming, Speedo organized two interactive Masterclasses at the Speedo stores in Mumbai and Bangalore with Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and Speedo Fitness Mentor Rehan Poncha at Speedo Exclusive Store, Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai and Olympian and Speedo Brand Advocate Nisha Millet at Speedo Exclusive Store, 100 Ft Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore.

Both the Olympians spoke about the wondrous physical health benefits that come with swimming from an early age such as hand-eye coordination and muscle toning along with the enhanced personal and social skills children learn with swimming.

The masterclass also included a fun filled activity for the kids wherein they had to design their very own Swimming Caps.

From their first splash to more confident swimming adventures, the world’s leading swimwear brand Speedo offers a number of products to help your child get better acquainted to the water. From swimwear to goggles to animated caps and training aids – Speedo has everything your little one needs for fun in the sun and playtime in the pool. Parents can be rest assured that when they buy Speedo, their child is using some of the safest swimming aids available.

About Speedo®

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. In 2015, Speedo launched the Fastskin LZR Racer X, the first suit engineered to help swimmers feel their fastest. Its development was made possible through analyses of the physical and psychological aspects of competitive swimming with over 330 elite swimmers. Speedo is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world; to find out more visit: www.speedo.com. SPEEDO, the ARROW device, FASTSKIN, AQUALAB, RACING SYSTEM, BIOFUSE, SPEEDO ENDURANCE, SCULPTURE and LZR RACER are registered trademarks of Speedo Holdings B.V. The LZR RACER suit has worldwide design rights and patents. The FASTSKIN3 cap, gogglefun-filledand suit has worldwide design rights and patents pending.