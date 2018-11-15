Social media was abuzz last week with fascinating celebrity videos doing the rounds. BIGO Technology for its popular short video platform LIKE App, partnered with a bunch of B-town and television stars for its Diwali campaign. They associated with eight popular celebrities amidst which there were the likes of Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Disha Patani to name a few. Their videos showcased the use of LIKE’s recently added features like music magic and 4D magic exceptionally well and garnered a lot of traction from people.

While Disha Patani’s videos received more than 3.7 million views in the first three days of the video going live, other videos by celebrities successfully created inquisitiveness about the app amongst people and received more than 35 million views on Instagram alone and a total engagement of 50 million across all social media platforms.

The video platform also launched a #LIKE20MILLION challenge for its users, where lucky winners managed to grab a share of 20 Million Rupees. This challenge further catalysed the attention that the app garnered over the last few weeks. The challenge witnessed participation of more than 1 million videos only 2 days after the challenge was announced and a total of 2.32 million participants during Diwali.

Disha Patani on her association with the LIKE App said, “This year I wanted to bring some festive cheer in everyone’s life, so I decided to record some unique Diwali wishes using the LIKE app. It made making videos so much fun that now I am hooked on to it."

"When I was introduced to the Like app, I was extremely excited to see the cool features they offer. I have made a few videos this Diwali using its unique features, can't wait to try out more", said Sonakshi Sinha.

