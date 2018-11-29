The Simply Suparnaa Media Network which recognizes good that impacts society and contributes toward making India and the world a better place, announces the first edition of SABERA – the Social And Business Enterprise Responsible Awards. The endeavor aims to acknowledge CSR and the efforts of organizations, NGOs and individuals working to bring positive change. The SABERA awards advisory body comprises of eminent names in the corporate affairs and policy-making arena such as Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, ex-DG & CEO of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman PM Advisory Council, also member Niti Ayog who will be guest of honour. The awards will be held on 6th Dec, 2018 at Teen Murti, Nehru Museum, New Delhi.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, laid out 17 Social Development Goals (SDGs) for a more sustainable and progressive planet. SABERA award categories are based on 6 of these SDGs – Environment, Education, Enablement, Health & Wellbeing, Agriculture & Rural Development and Sports. The Organization and People categories include – Social Enterprise, Not for Profit, CSR Leader, Promising Leader (under 30years) as well as for Lifetime Achievement awards. Benchmarks for the award were set by the jury based on qualitative and quantitative measures for Impact, Sustainability and Scalability.



The UN Global Compact Network India is SDG Partner and globally renowned MSCI in India is the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance related) Data Provider whose research provides ratings of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. SABERA awards will be unveiling a list of the Top 10 Responsible Businesses in India based on the ESG data provided.



The jury board, consisting of representatives from corporate as well as development sector including marketing and CSR veterans, met at India Habitat Center recently for a meet and greet. The jury was led by Sanjeev Bhikchandani, and included several notified personalities such as Kamal Singh , Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India; Rishi Suri, Director, School of Policy & Governance; Roma Balwani, Independent Director, CMIFPE & IICSR; Vani Gupta, Marketing Veteran, X Marketing Director, Indian Snacks, Food Pepsico India; Pritha Dutt, Director and Co-founder, Empower Foundation; Pallavi Rao, National Head – CSR, Radio Mirchi; Ajay Chaturvedi, Author and Entrepreneur; and Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing & Communications and Chief Diversity Officer, C.K. Birla Group.



Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, ex-DG & CEO of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, explained, “The CSR legislation corporatized the NGO in being more organized and NGOized the corporate in being more sensitive toward the marginalized – SABERA is a great opportunity and it’s my pleasure to be a part of it.”



Speaking on the awards, Kamal Singh, Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact Network India, said, “SABERA is a novel endeavor and much needed initiative as it seeks to give a voice to the great work being done in the country and the people helming it, who otherwise, most likely would be unheard of. It helps to encourage them, inspire others as well as serve as a learning platform.”



Jury Chair, Sanjeev Bhikchandani, Founder, Naukri.com, said, "I am honored and delighted to chair the maiden SABERA jury. I believe that there is no better time than now to recognize Good. By this, I refer to initiatives that remain true to the values that the SDG's enshrine. We live in interesting times and it is essential to give a voice to those putting the country on the road to Development. As leaders of our respective domains, it is our responsibility to cultivate responsible businesses along with a conscious effort to encourage the Good work that is happening on ground – be it through CSR, Social/Private/Public Enterprises, Not for Profits or Individuals.”



The high impact Speakers at the Summit will include Suja Warriar, Member, Corporate Sustainability, Reporting & Governance, Infosys Limited; Mohini Daljeet Singh, Chief Executive, Max India Foundation; Dr. Mukund Rajan Corporate Strategist, X Chairman – Tata Global Sustainability Council, Chief Ethics Officer, Head – International Operations, Richard Rekhy, Former CEO KPMG; Ruby Ahluwalia, Founder & Managing Trustee, Sanjeevani; Geeta Goel, Country Director, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Umesh Srivastav, Co-Founder SSCF & Mentor SABERA.



The SABERA Summit & Awards will hence forth take place every year in its quest to build a positive narrative for the nation.



