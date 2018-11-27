Rotary members across India are excited to host the Rotary President-elect Mark Maloney and his wife Gay on their four-day visit to the country. The couple, who arrived on 24th November 2018, have an action-packed itinerary which began with their visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) Museum in Mumbai to officially inaugurate the Rotary Club of Bombay’s Initiation of the illumination of the Museum’s facade and lawns.

Mr. Maloney and his wife were given a private tour of the Museum, and then were taken through the Green initiatives supported by the Rotary Club of Bombay that help reduce the CSMVS’s carbon footprint. Since 2015, the club has provided 48 photovoltaic rooftop panels, more than 100 solar panels, rain water harvesting and waste water treatment.

Mr. Maloney then officially inaugurated the Initiation of the Facade Illumination by laying the foundation plaque. On this special occasion, Mr. Maloney commented, “It was my honour to inaugurate the initiation of the Facade Illumination of this magnificent museum. The Rotary Club of Bombay’s support of these environmentally sustainable practices is a leading example of the long-term solutions Rotary delivers in communities throughout the world.”



Employing sustainable practices such as the new Facade Lighting Project will not only enhance the museum’s view as heritage architecture but will also serve to protect the urban heritage of Mumbai city,” said Rtn Manoj Israni, a keen supporter of the project and a member of the Rotary Club of Bombay.

About Rotary International

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.