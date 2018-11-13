Rohde & Schwarz India (RSINDIA) was named ‘Indian T&M Company of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet in Mumbai.



RSINDIA has been a trusted test and measurement (T&M) solution partner for more than two decades in India; it partners closely with various agencies, training institutes and technology companies to facilitate technology growth in the country. It is one of the leading suppliers for the Indian mobile and wireless communications sector, offering a complete portfolio of T&M instruments and systems for the development, production, and type testing of components and consumer devices as well as for setting up and monitoring mobile networks. Beside these segments, RSINDIA supplies T&M products and solutions for automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial electronics, research, and education sectors.



RSINDIA started its operations in the country in 1996 with its headquarter in New Delhi. The company today has branch offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and resident engineers at Pune, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad. It has more than ten channel partners and resellers spread across the country, with expanded sales operations and R&D activities.



Extending hearty congratulations to Rohde & Schwarz India on winning the award, Arushi Thakur Upadhyay, Associate Director, Measurement & Instrumentation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Industry growth and government initiatives, such as Make in India, Smart Cities, Digital India, have paved the way for technology developments and numerous end-user applications for T&M equipment. RSINDIA is a key partner of industry and network operators, as it offers a broad spectrum of market-leading T&M solutions for wireless technologies and for RF and microwave applications; the oscilloscopes and value instruments from RSINDIA lead the Indian market. Though IoT, millimeter-wave (mm-wave) frequencies, and 5G may propose significant changes in requirements for test equipment, RSINDIA has already built capabilities and solutions in anticipation of such developments.”



Speaking on the occasion Yatish Mohan, Managing Director, RSINDIA, stated, “Rohde & Schwarz is a German company established in 1933 by two physicists. Now, eight decades later, we have around 11,500 employees worldwide spread across 70 countries, including India. In addition to T&M services for which we have received this award, we also work in the broadcasting, radiolocation, mobile network testing, and cybersecurity spaces. However, T&M is the largest vertical for us. I am thankful to Frost & Sullivan and the esteemed jury members for selecting us for this prestigious award.”



Frost & Sullivan awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in regional and global markets and for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development etc.



An eminent jury deliberated over structured data, in addition to research-backed presentation/recommendations from in-house senior industry experts to shortlist nominees. Frost & Sullivan’s industry experts track markets and companies by holding detailed interactions with industry experts, market participants, end users, other stakeholders/value chain players, and by extensive research of proprietary data to compile the Jury Evaluation Matrix. Following evaluation and deliberation, the jury finalizes the awardee from the nominees.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative T&M and ICT products for professional users. Rohde & Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring and network testing areas that address various industries and government-sector markets. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales-and-service network in more than 70 countries. As of June 30, 2018, the number of Rohde & Schwarz employees worldwide numbered a little under 11,400. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately €2.08 billion in the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has regional hubs in Asia and the US.



R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.