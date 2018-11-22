Creating sustainable mica sourcing practices that focus on building capacities in the affected community, creating acceptable working conditions in the mica supply chains and eradicating child labour within a compliant and legal mica supply chain – the three main goals of RMI.

Substantial progress on these goals as well as next steps planned by the consortium were presented in Delhi during the second RMI annual conference.

While the world learnt about children labouring in mica mines in the Indian states of Jharkhand and Bihar, many companies using mica decided this was not acceptable, and started to act. A DO-TANK called Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI) was created to join forces and work towards a sustainable change. November 2018, nearly two years since its inception, RMI presented its achievements during a conference held in Delhi.

At its two-day multi-stakeholder conference, RMI updated on several milestones that have been reached in each of RMI’s three program pillars to create a responsible, fair and sustainable mica industry.

RMI member companies undertook an initial mapping project to trace the mica in their supply chains back to processing units and mines. Comprehensive workplace standards (social, environmental and health & safety) developed by RMI are currently being implemented at 3 mica processing companies. Simultaneously, RMI program partners conducted a baseline assessment in 40 villages in communities adjacent to the mines and processors to get a better understanding of the needs of these communities. The program addresses more than 2,500 households and will be supporting the community with how to improve their livelihoods, quality education, nutrition and health as well as access to government schemes. Finally, RMI, supply chain actors, the community and government representatives advanced discussions to support the development of a regulatory framework that would enable a legal mica industry. This is currently one of the major road blocks of creating a sustainable mica supply chain, as the current legislation does not allow for mica mining in forested areas.

In the implementation of its holistic strategy RMI partnered with six renowned India-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) – the Association for Stimulating Know-How (ASK), Care India, AT-Grassroots, Abhivyakti Foundation, Bhartiya Jan Utthan Parishad and Samajik Parivartan Sansthan.

Commenting on RMI’s progress, Fanny Fremont, RMI’s Executive Director said, “RMI has reached significant milestones this year by successfully joining forces across industries associated with the mica supply chain and with the support of our great program partners. By expanding membership and increasing engagement with local stakeholders, especially in key communities across states of Bihar and Jharkhand, RMI is on track to achieve its five-year mission to implement good practices and eradicate child labour and unacceptable working conditions in the Indian mica supply chain.”

During the stakeholder conference on day-two, RMI members, Board of Directors and partners were joined by external experts and stakeholders to explore opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in RMI’s goals and strategies.

A panel discussion was hosted in the morning of the second day between Mr. Alok Kumar, Joint Director, Jharkhand Department of Industry, Mr. Rashad Abelson, Legal Expert, Responsible Business Conduct Unit, OECD and Mrs. Mousumi Barua, Care India, moderated by Vijay Jain of RMI. In the context of the OECD’s Due Diligence Guidance designed to create responsible mineral supply chains (which RMI is fully aligned with), the panelists discussed, among other issues, the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration and commitment of the government to support the citizens, the improvement of mica mining conditions, transparency, as well as the economic growth of the region. Topics raised during the panel were discussed in greater detail during an interactive workshop that followed.

About mica

Due to its unusual combination of visual, insulation and functional properties, mica is used as an effect pigment in cosmetics and paints, an electronic insulator and as a filler and lubricant in construction and underground drilling, respectively. In India, the largest sources of mica come from the so-called “mica belt” that straddles the borders of Jharkhand and Bihar states in eastern India and whose economies are highly dependent on mica. NGOs and governments alike have identified the role of child labour in the collection of mica as well as unsafe working conditions in mines and local processors some 90 percent of which are not legal and yet are responsible for an estimated 25 percent of global mica production. For many years, companies in the cosmetics and ingredient industries implemented individual initiatives to eliminate child labour and promote sustainable mining and processing in their supply chains. In early 2017, those companies and others joined forces by creating RMI in order to enhance resources and maximize their impact on the communities engaged in mica mining and processing.

About the Responsible Mica Initiative

The Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created in January 2017 to build a sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting responsible sourcing practices and eradicating child labour and unacceptable working condition. RMI members are drawn from industries associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with NGOs and associations. The Responsible Mica Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head offices located in Grasse, FRANCE.

The 3 main pillars of RMI:

1) Implement fair and sustainable mica collection, processing and sourcing practices and improve traceability along the Indian mica supply chain.

2) Empower local communities to ensure long lasting change by deploying empowerment programs, defining a scaling-up plan and process, and carrying out impact assessments – among other projects.

3) Work together with the Indian government and local authorities to enable a legal and liveable environment for Indian mica communities.

The Responsible Mica Initiative members include: Alpha International, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Burt's Bees, Chanel, Clarins, Coloray, Cosnova, Coty, CQV, Geotech, Groupe Rocher, Guangdong Volor Pearl Pigment, Hi-techInformation & Marketing, H&M, Intercos, IPPIC, Kobo Products, Kuncai, L'Oréal, LVMH, Merck, Miyoshi Kasei, Modi Mica Enterprises, NRSC, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Oriflame, Oxen Chemicals, Philips, PPG, SanDreamImpacts, Schwan- Stabilo Cosmetics, Sensient, Sephora Collection, Shiseido, Shree Aar Exports, Sudarshan, Sun Chemical, Terre des Hommes Nederland, The Body Shop, The Estée Lauder Companies, The Jai Mica Supply Company, Xinxin Pearlescent Material Technology, Yamaguchi Mica, Zhejiang Ruicheng Effect Pigment.