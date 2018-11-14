R Nail Lounge

India’s biggest supplier for nail art and extension products, R Nail lounge wraps its 1st season of Nail’s Fest.



The fest saw an amazing response from its loyal consumers and from the salon owners as well. The fest also added some bunch of new consumers to the brand who witnessed the amazing products like GLAM under the roof.



The brand celebrated the fest on 29th October 2018 at its Mumbai’s store in Bandra, Mumbai.



Speaking over its first I.P Mr Ubaid Dandekar, Director, R Nail Lounge said, “We are really happy with the amazing response we received from all the people who turned up for the event. We got a good exposure especially for our in-house brands like GLAM, Love Your Nail and Nails Forever. We are soon going to announce the season 2 as well which will on a grand level with more exciting offers and variety to offers for the masses.”



R Nail Lounge which also owns India’s best nail academy ‘The Nail Art School’ which is into training many salon & corporates who wish to start a separate section in Nail Art as a career or profession also witnessed a huge attraction on its enrollment process.

About R Nail Lounge



R Nail Lounge was founded on 28th April 2013. Company Headquarters is in Mumbai – India. We realized that the range of professional Nail products in the market was not able to meet the customer needs. That’s when we decided to use the knowledge we had gained after visiting countries which are leader in Nails and studying Indian Market.



We also have done counseling with countless Nail technicians and salon owners to develop a High performance line of Nail products that will meet the needs of a constantly growing Nail industry and then we create our brands.



There are four brands under Company which are: Nails Forever – Nails Forever is a Brand for Nails and Acrylic System and Professional Nail Tips

Love Your Nails – Love your Nails is a brand for Gel Polish System and Nails Machinery

Glam – Brand Glam covers Nail Paints, Nail Treatments, Nail accessories, Buffers, Brushes, Tips, etc.

The Nail Art School – The Nail art school is a Nails Academy