Prime Time Research Media exhibited its much awaited award ceremony 6th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & Summit 2018 on Oct 27th, 2018, in Association with CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), The Pharma Times & IndiaTopDoctor.com (Associate partner), AajTak International (Media Partner) Dilli AajTak (Broadcast Partner), Xoom Studios (Creative Partner) at Hotel Holiday Inn, International Airport, New Delhi.

This award ceremony was to recognize the excellence in the Healthcare domain and the honoured guests include the VIPs from Healthcare, Politics and Hindi Film Industry. Renowned actress Ms. Mugdha Godse, Famous Padma Shree Awardee Oncologist Dr. J. K. Singh (President, Cancer Care India) & Dr. Prasanna Patasani (Member of Parliament), Shri J. P. Agrawal (Politician) & Shri Sanjay Singh (Member of Parliament) felicitated winners on the program post the Healthcare Summit Joined in to greet the winners.

The award, a result of the extensive research concordant to international standards; authenticated individuals and organizations for their critical contributions and services to the healthcare industry and, by rewarding those who have played a significant role in increasing the efficiency as well as performance of the industry as a whole.

During the Address Mr. Uttam Bose, Group CEO, CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), mentioned the pivotal role the group has been playing in the Healthcare services with exemplary Excellence and the Training to create the efficient workforce for today and future.

The honourable Guest Mr. J K Singh greeted the Winners and expressed during the interaction with media that “ Prime Time is the organization with the calibre and expertise to organize such programs to highlight such excellence for all over India. This award is recognition to the individuals and organizations from healthcare who have been committed to serve for the entire mankind and must be recognized in order to support their efforts, there are a lot to be done towards the medical services for poor citizens.”

Mr. J. P. Agarwal shared his memories with the attendees and highlighted the need of the more qualified Doctors and medical practitioner in the rural and semi-urban areas to ensure the last mile connectivity and easy access for the population in need of the medical assistance. He also encouraged the start-ups in the Healthcare to explore the scopes of setting up the units in the rural areas to support the rural population in need.

Dr. Prasanna Patsaani, also emphasized the need of the hour to self-assess the contributions from everyone and take necessary actions to fill the gaps for the heal the individual, institution and society.

On the Closing notes, Ms. Mugdha Godse greeted the winners and expressed that she is expecting an invitation for the next edition of the Summit as well.

Shri Sanjay Singh, highlighted that the last mile connectivity is very important in the healthcare as this is very fragile aspect of the society. We must improve the Primary Health System and make the every minute count when it comes to the critical situations.

Shri Amar Singh, could not come to program due to his health conditions, but he greeted the organizers over phone for organising the healthcare summit and the invitation .

The Summit Highlights were

A note from Dr. C. V. Swamy Sridhara on the low penetration of healthcare services in rural area

on the low penetration of healthcare services in rural area Dr. Satyen Sharma , detailing deaddiction in Rural Area.

, detailing deaddiction in Rural Area. Dr. Denish , Challenges & Suggestions, focusing Healthcare in context of Homeopathy

, Challenges & Suggestions, focusing Healthcare in context of Homeopathy Dr. Harirama K. Acharya, Clinical Director & Senior Consultant Neurologist, Narayana Health City – Role of Technology in Healthcare

Clinical Director & Senior Consultant Neurologist, Narayana Health City – Role of Technology in Healthcare Dr. Pavan Kohli on Rural Healthcare: Challenges & Suggestions

on Rural Healthcare: Challenges & Suggestions Dr. Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary , Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals Kolkata added to the Rural Healthcare: Challenges & Suggestions

, Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals Kolkata added to the Rural Healthcare: Challenges & Suggestions Dr. Deepak Subramanian , Consultant, Fortis Malar Hospital Adyar, Advancement in Indian Healthcare

, Consultant, Fortis Malar Hospital Adyar, Advancement in Indian Healthcare Dr. H. K. Sale , Executive Director – Noble Hospital, Advancement in Indian Healthcare

, Executive Director – Noble Hospital, Advancement in Indian Healthcare Dr. Indoo Ambulkar , Consultant, Sevenhills Hospital – National Healthcare Profile, 2018

, Consultant, Sevenhills Hospital – National Healthcare Profile, 2018 Dr. Gauri Agarwal , Director – Seed of Innocence, contributed with her notes on Advancement in Indian Healthcare

, Director – Seed of Innocence, contributed with her notes on Advancement in Indian Healthcare Dr. Sridhar Kasturi , Sunshine Hospital – Advancement in Indian Healthcare

The winner’s list include the Renowned Institutions and individuals from the Healthcare Fraternity.



Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre, Mumbai; Dr. Harirama K. Acharya (Neurology); Ford Hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd, Bihar, Dr. B. B. Bharti; Dr. Santosh Kumar (Laparoscopic Surgery); Oxford Hospital, Punjab; Dr. C. V Swamy Sridhara (Audiology); V Plant Advanced Hair Clinic Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; Prof. M. R. Sivakumar (Neurologist); Dr. Varsha Rangari (Cosmetology); Dr. Amjad M. Shaikh (Cardio Vascular Surgery); BM Birla Heart Research Centre, West Bengal; The Calcutta Medical Research Institute, West Bengal; Dr. Satyen Sharma (Psychiatry); Dr. Imran Muzafar (Laparoscopic Surgeon); Noble Hospital, Pune; Omega Hospitals, Telangana; Dr. Ch. Mohana Vamsy (Oncologist); Soni Group of Hospitals, Jaipur; Dr. Bibhash Ranjan Nath (Cardiology); Seeds Of Innocence IVF & Fertility Hospital, Delhi; Dr. Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary (Liver Transplant & Critical Care Consultancy); Dr. Pavan Kohli (Orthopaedics); Dr. Deepak Subramanian (Laparoscopy & Bariatric Surgery); Science Of Skin (Hair Transplant & Trichology); Deep Hospital, Ludhiana; Yogiraj Centre for Dermatology & Cosmetology (YCDC), Kerala, Dr. Ankuja Mhaske (Cosmetic Surgery); Dr. Indoo Ammbulkar (Oncology & Haematology); Dr. Pawan Kumar(Haematology & Oncology); Vaidya Aditya Bhaveshbhai Parekh (Ayurveda Consultant); Dr. B. B. Chanana (Cardiology); Singhapur Nursing Home, Ranchi; Dr. Sridhar Kasturi (Cardiology); Dr. Bhushan Nilkanth Joshi (Neurology); Dr. Denish (Homeopathy); Dr. Sonal Chugh (Homeopathy); Dr. Ashwin Tumkur (Cardiology); Dr. Indraneel Ghosh (Physiotherapy); NutriApt Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Ludhiana; Dr. Shrirang Kulkarni (Orthopaedic Surgery); Dr. Lavkush Chaudhary (Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care Consultant); DPC Diagnostics, Dehradun; Ganpati Research Institute & Hospital Pvt Ltd, Bihar; Dr. Sunil Chaturvedi (Ophthalmology); CIMS Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Gujrat; Dr. Yogesh Bhatia (Back pain Specialist); Dr. Uma Shankar Biswal (Physiotherapy); Dr. Satish Mutha (Orthopaedics); Samra Hospital, Lucknow.

The program will be telecast on AajTak International (Media Partner). The Telecast schedule and post telecast link will be notified soon.

"We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for the tiring efforts towards. As an organization, we have taken an oath to remain committed to provide the best of platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale. And we take this opportunity to the thank all the partners for their support to carry out this program. Hoping to see the extension of the partnership for the next editions as well." said Mr. H. N. Jha, Director, Prime Time Research Media Pvt. Ltd.

This Prime Time Research Media extended the gratitude to the Chief Guests, attendees and the CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), The Pharma Times & IndiaTopDoctor.com (Associate partner), AajTak International (Media Partner) Dilli AajTak (Broadcast Partner), Xoom Studios (Creative Partner) for participation at the of 6th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & Summit 2018.