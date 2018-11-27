Prime Time Research Media Private Limited
Prime Time Research Media exhibited its much awaited award ceremony 6th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & Summit 2018 on Oct 27th, 2018, in Association with CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), The Pharma Times & IndiaTopDoctor.com (Associate partner), AajTak International (Media Partner) Dilli AajTak (Broadcast Partner), Xoom Studios (Creative Partner) at Hotel Holiday Inn, International Airport, New Delhi.
This award ceremony was to recognize the excellence in the Healthcare domain and the honoured guests include the VIPs from Healthcare, Politics and Hindi Film Industry. Renowned actress Ms. Mugdha Godse, Famous Padma Shree Awardee Oncologist Dr. J. K. Singh (President, Cancer Care India) & Dr. Prasanna Patasani (Member of Parliament), Shri J. P. Agrawal (Politician) & Shri Sanjay Singh (Member of Parliament) felicitated winners on the program post the Healthcare Summit Joined in to greet the winners.
The award, a result of the extensive research concordant to international standards; authenticated individuals and organizations for their critical contributions and services to the healthcare industry and, by rewarding those who have played a significant role in increasing the efficiency as well as performance of the industry as a whole.
During the Address Mr. Uttam Bose, Group CEO, CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), mentioned the pivotal role the group has been playing in the Healthcare services with exemplary Excellence and the Training to create the efficient workforce for today and future.
The honourable Guest Mr. J K Singh greeted the Winners and expressed during the interaction with media that “ Prime Time is the organization with the calibre and expertise to organize such programs to highlight such excellence for all over India. This award is recognition to the individuals and organizations from healthcare who have been committed to serve for the entire mankind and must be recognized in order to support their efforts, there are a lot to be done towards the medical services for poor citizens.”
Mr. J. P. Agarwal shared his memories with the attendees and highlighted the need of the more qualified Doctors and medical practitioner in the rural and semi-urban areas to ensure the last mile connectivity and easy access for the population in need of the medical assistance. He also encouraged the start-ups in the Healthcare to explore the scopes of setting up the units in the rural areas to support the rural population in need.
Dr. Prasanna Patsaani, also emphasized the need of the hour to self-assess the contributions from everyone and take necessary actions to fill the gaps for the heal the individual, institution and society.
On the Closing notes, Ms. Mugdha Godse greeted the winners and expressed that she is expecting an invitation for the next edition of the Summit as well.
Shri Amar Singh, could not come to program due to his health conditions, but he greeted the organizers over phone for organising the healthcare summit and the invitation .
The winner’s list include the Renowned Institutions and individuals from the Healthcare Fraternity.
The program will be telecast on AajTak International (Media Partner). The Telecast schedule and post telecast link will be notified soon.
The details will be made available on our website www.timemedia.in
Prime Time Research Media adheres to strict process to ensure authenticity and validity.
“We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for the tiring efforts towards. As an organization, we have taken an oath to remain committed to provide the best of platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale. And we take this opportunity to the thank all the partners for their support to carry out this program. Hoping to see the extension of the partnership for the next editions as well.” said Mr. H. N. Jha, Director, Prime Time Research Media Pvt. Ltd.
This Prime Time Research Media extended the gratitude to the Chief Guests, attendees and the CK Birla Hospitals (Premium Partner), The Pharma Times & IndiaTopDoctor.com (Associate partner), AajTak International (Media Partner) Dilli AajTak (Broadcast Partner), Xoom Studios (Creative Partner) for participation at the of 6th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & Summit 2018.
