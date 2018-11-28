Prakash Bhosale's writing & his work inspired by Entrepreneurship philosophy of Benjamin Franklin. He was an author, entrepreneur, scientist & founding father of the modern powerful & super rich USA. Entrepreneurship in USA has developed exponentially because of his philosophy on education. Franklin was against traditional education system & he was the believer of student-led experimental and learning by experience because personality is shaped by one's environment & not by bookish teaching. He himself attended school only for two years. He himself was a self-made entrepreneur & he promoted entrepreneurship across the USA. Ben Franklin became first global entrepreneur.

Author Prakash Bhosale has also covered, how Jews became so successful in business & being only 0.2% population of the world, how they control almost 70% worth economy in the world. They are the owners of almost all top brands like Google, Facebook, What's app, Star, Microsoft, IBM, Warner Brothers, City Bank, New York Times, etc. How come they own 40% Nobel price? How come their IQ is 140. He has also studied History of Shivaji Maharaj & written many chapters on his management skills, Gorilla war techniques, Philosophy & management thoughts from Chanakya philosophy for SME & START-UP, many chapters covered for unemployed youth who runs behind the jobs & he tried to explain the importance of entrepreneurship by various business stories in his book. His eye-opening articles for parents like ‘education till 12th is only Parents Responsibility', ‘Leave the Galli & Village to get success in life', ‘How African natives has got in poverty & what precaution we should take', ‘Instead of going to college go to incubation', ‘How youth are dialing the wrong number', ‘Change yourself, otherwise you will be Nokia', ‘Those who hold balance, will earn money – who holds sword, will become poor', ‘44 reasons why your community is poor?', ‘Story of diamond & glass', etc. Such 40 chapters have been covered many issues for youth, START-UPs, entrepreneurs, SME & who are willing to be financially literate & become a successful businessman. His book has been reviewed & appreciated by Maharashtra Times of Times Group.



Prakash Bhosale is a business consultant for many corporate companies, SME, START-UPs. He is the founder & CEO of e-Branding India. He guides entrepreneur’s right from Concept & Idea Suggestion, IT Consultation, Brand & Marketing Consultancy, Finance, Loan, Venture Capital, Business, Market Research & Feasibility Report, Legal & Documentation, Strategy, Leadership, International Marketing etc. He is a serial IT, media entrepreneur & leading business consultant. He has Over 12 years of Experience in education, corporate, IT, e-Marketing, consulting domain, has experience with leading media companies & B2B portals of India & search engine. He also worked on various corporate, Industries & academic projects.



He is a columnist on business & entrepreneurship with leading Marathi newspaper ‘SANDHYANAND' by Aaj ka Anand Papers Ltd, a media house has over 40 Years in the Publishing Industry. He also writes for many other newspapers & blogs. He has written 1300 articles on business, SME, entrepreneurship, education, parenting so far & he has over 20 lac readership across print & online media. Thousands of youth started the business by taking inspiration from his articles. "UDYOJAKATA" is the first book of his 10 book series way to publish one by one in further. He is one of the speakers on this subject & addresses many business groups, youth associations, SME clubs etc. across India. He doesn't accept any remuneration or honoree for writing, his writing activity is absolutely free & objective is to give motivation to entrepreneurship thought in society.

Reference links:

http://www.esandhyanand.com/#/ , http://scratchtosky.com/blog/ , http://scratchtosky.com , https://www.bookganga.com/eBooks/Books/Index?BookSearchTags=Prakash%20Bhosale&BookType=1,

https://www.flipkart.com/udyojakata/p/itmf53uczs5zd2qn,

https://epaper.timesgroup.com/olive/apa/timesofindia/#panel=document