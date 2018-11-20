Viaan Industries Ltd. (BSE: 537524), a popular licensing, entertainment & gaming company promoted by leading entrepreneur, Raj Kundra, and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, recently announced the launch of their online poker site www.pokerraj.com and have signed on Anita Hassanandani as their Brand Ambassador.



Poker has always been popular within the Bollywood circle with many A-listers expressing their love for the game. Anita too, has played her fair share of the skill-sport, participating at MatchIPL and numerous other poker events. So, this association just goes hand in hand.



Viaan Industries which has a strong presence in the real-money gaming sector is making its presence felt in the domestic poker map with PokerRaj, which was launched just two months ago. The online poker portal has already started making big waves within the industry has quite a few celebrity players indulging in their favourite skill sport – poker. The most recent addition – Anita Hassanandani, who has previously been associated with the Match Indian Poker League and was a part of the winning team of Season 1.



Anita Hassanandani who made her Bollywood debut in Subhash Ghai's Taal has acted in numerous television serials and never shies away from expressing her love for the skill sport. Anita is quite active and well-known within the Indian poker circuit. Taking this into consideration, PokerRaj has signed her on as their Brand Ambassador with an aptly titled communication – Queen of Poker.



PokerRaj, the King of Poker has now found their Queen. Elaborating on their partnership Mrs. Anita Hassanandani, said, “I've always expressed my love for the sport of poker and now I'm even more excited to announce my partnership with PokerRaj. Poker is evolving in India and I'm happy to be a part of this growth story.” Mr. Raj Kundra, Chairman & Managing Director, was also quoted saying, “Anita is a positive vibrant person and quite a trooper! She has been a lucky charm at all our poker events and plays the sport well. We welcome her on as the Brand Ambassador of PokerRaj and we now have a queen of poker!”