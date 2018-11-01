Onward Technologies

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 Consolidated revenues in Q2FY19 reported at INR 68.42 Cr, up 8.5% from INR 63.07 Cr in Q1FY19 & up by 6.6% from INR 64.19 Cr in Q2FY18

PBT reported at INR 3.70 Cr for Q2FY19, up 15.5% from INR 3.20 Cr in Q1FY19 Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Harish Mehta, Founder & Executive Chairman, said, "Growth and profitability being the focus and the progress we made in first half year, the company has affirmed on its strategy to capitalise the growth opportunities. The company is confident that on the portfolios invested, it will start giving results while servicing clients at its best which is a paramount of importance."

About Onward Technologies Limited Onward Technologies Limited is a global player in Mechanical Engineering Design Services and IT consulting services. The Company offers a range of engineering design services including product design, engineering analysis, engineering documentation and maintenance, and manufacturing solutions for automotive, off highway, aerospace, industrial equipment and consumer goods. With its footprints in India, North America, Germany and UK, the Company’s global design and delivery centres has grown to 2500+ employees servicing Fortune 1000 companies.



The Company is listed on the following stock exchanges under the ISIN INE 229A01017: BSE Limited: Scrip Code: 517536

National Stock Exchange of India Limited: Scrip Code: ONWARDTEC



E-mail: E-mail: info@onwardgroup.com Website: www.onwardgroup.com STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 (Rs. In lakhs) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Year to date figures for current year till September 30, 2018 Year to date figures for previous year till September 30, 2017 Year to date figures for previous year March 31, 2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

1

2

Revenue from operations

Other income Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6,840.04

2.18 6,296.92

10.29 6,327.87

90.98 13,136.96

12.47 12,441.06

123.76 24,446.02

475.34 3 Total Income (1+2) 6,842.22 6,307.21 6,418.85 13,149.43 12,564.82 24,921.36

4

Expenses Purchase of traded goods Employee benefits expense Finance costs Depreciation and amortisation expense Other expenses

254.07 4,727.60 59.65 147.65

1,283.29

162.83 4,524.62 71.89 139.89

1,087.59

60.78 4,801.03 73.59 137.50

941.29

416.90 9,252.22 131.54 287.54

2,370.88

180.06 9,278.86 154.48 278.28

1,979.12

372.14 18,582.05 302.98 548.52

4,364.73 Total Expenses 6,472.27 5,986.82 6,014.19 12,459.08 11,870.80 24,170.42 5 Profit before tax (3-4) 369.95 320.39 404.66 690.35 694.02 750.94 6 Tax Expense Current Tax Short/(Excess) provision of taxation for previous periods Deferred Tax 204.77

– (23.78) 64.86

3.50 41.58 52.32

– 49.81 269.63

3.50 17.80 82.87

(9.16) 114.21 223.45

(9.15) (134.98) Total tax expense/ (credits) 180.99 109.94 102.13 290.93 187.92 79.32 7 Net profit/ (loss) for the period (5 – 6) 188.96 210.45 302.53 399.42 506.10 671.62 8 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax i) items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss ii) income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss i) items that will be reclassified to profit or loss – Exchange differences on Foreign operations

ii) income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (4.27) 0.55







(82.08) – (0.83) 0.49







(102.71) – 3.26 (1.07)







– – (5.10) 1.04







(184.79) – 10.39 (3.43)







– – (3.31) 0.77







(4.16) – Total other comprehensive income, net of income tax (85.80) (103.05) 2.19 (188.85) 6.96 (6.70) 9 Total comprehensive income for the period (7-8) 274.76 313.49 300.34 588.27 499.14 678.32 10





11





12 13 Net Profit/ (loss) attributable to: Owners Non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners Non-controlling interests Paid-up equity share capital : (Face value Rs. 10 each) Earnings/ (loss) per share (of Rs. 10 each) (not annualised) Basic: (in Rs.)

Diluted: (in Rs.)

188.96

–



274.76

–

1,569.66

1.20

1.15

210.45

–



313.49

–

1,565.16

1.34

1.28

302.53

–



300.34

–

1,536.46

1.97

1.83

399.42

–



588.27

–

1,569.66

2.55

2.42

506.10

–



499.14

–

1,536.46

3.30

3.07

671.62

–



678.32

–

1,554.21

4.35

4.07 CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 (Rs in Lakhs) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Year to date figures for current year till September 30, 2018 Year to date figures for previous year till September 30, 2017 Year to date figures for previous year March 31, 2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1 Segment Revenue (net of inter-segment revenue)

Mechanical Engineering Design Services

Information Technology Services 5,224.27 1,615.77 4,846.27 1,450.65 4,836.70 1,491.17 10,070.54 3,066.42 9,537.76 2,903.30 18,841.00 5,605.02 Revenue from operations 6,840.04 6,296.92 6,327.87 13,136.96 12,441.06 24,446.02

2 Segment Results

Profit before tax and finance cost

Mechanical Engineering Design Services

Information Technology Services





290.22 139.38





326.77 65.51





295.81 182.44





617.00 204.89





523.77 324.73





692.70 361.22 Total profit before tax and finance cost

Less: Finance cost

Less: Tax expense 429.60 59.65

180.99 392.28 71.89

109.94 478.25 73.59

102.13 821.89 131.54

290.93 848.50 154.48

187.92 1,053.92 302.98

79.32 Total Segment Net Profit for the period 188.96 210.45 302.53 399.42 506.10 671.62 Sr.

No. Particulars September 30,

2018 March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited)

3 Segment Assets

Mechanical Engineering Design Services

Information Technology Services

7,570.56

6,942.60 3,470.22 3,132.10 Total Segment Assets 11,040.78 10,074.70

4

Segment Liabilities Mechanical Engineering Design Services 3,018.19 3,847.19 Information Technology Services 2,471.47 1,247.40 Total Segment Liabilities 5,489.66 5,094.59