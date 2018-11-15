OnePlus has emerged as the market leader in premium smartphone brand, with a market share of 37 percent in India, according to a leading market research firm*.

Commenting on the premium smartphone segment, Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, IDC India said, “OnePlus climbed to the leadership position at the back of OnePlus 6, surpassing Samsung and Apple. With its dedicated community building activities and high decibel promotional activities on social media platforms, the vendor has been gradually scaling up in volumes.” (*As per IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2018 Q3 Press Release)

Additionally, in the US$400+ price segment, OnePlus clocked its highest ever shipments in a quarter, pushing the overall smartphone ASP in the online space to US$166 in 3Q18 from US$156 in 3Q17.

The recently launched OnePlus 6T is the company’s most futuristic flagship till date with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, class-leading hardware and meticulous industrial design to create the industry’s fastest and smoothest smartphone experience. It is now available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Thunder Purple on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, Croma stores, Reliance Digital stores and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores. Three variants – 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB and will retail at INR 37999 for 6/128 GB, INR 41999 for 8/128 GB and INR 45999 for the 8/256 GB variant. The Thunder Purple is a special edition that will only be available in the 8/128 GB variant, retailing at INR 41999.



The smartphone is now available for general sales across all channels including OnePlus.in , Amazon.in and Reliance Digital, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.



*Source: International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2018 Q3

