Air New Zealand’s new Christmas video sees the world’s naughtiest children unite in a bid to get back in Santa’s good books, after the Big Man accidentally leaks his official “naughty list”.



Released today, ‘The Nicest Christmas Ever’ shows Air New Zealand flying to the mischievous kids’ rescue, assembling an International Naughty Kids Summit to tackle the threat of empty stockings.



Knowing that Santa is always watching, the delegation of little darlings pledges better behavior – but when talks stall with the US representative, it falls to New Zealand to save the season.



More than 300 children of Air New Zealand employees auditioned to take part in the clip, with 17 selected to star as extras alongside the airline’s ground and cabin crew. Santa makes an appearance, as well as “Noel” the elf from last year’s Air New Zealand Christmas video.



Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Jodi Williams says the airline has a reputation for poking fun and wanted to inject some Kiwi humour into Christmas celebrations.



“From childhood memories of writing to Santa, through to the drama of a festive tech fail, the heartwarming video plays on silly season moments in a very Kiwi way.



“Showcasing our people is a hallmark of Air New Zealand’s brand campaigns and it was fantastic to be able to share the limelight with more of the Air New Zealand family this time.”



The video follows Air New Zealand’s ‘A Very Merry Mistake’ from Christmas 2017 which shared Santa’s struggle to decipher the New Zealand accent. This campaign attracted 13 million views and won Global Content idea of the year at the PRWeek Global Awards in London.



To view Air New Zealand’s ‘The Nicest Christmas Ever’ click here.



In keeping with the festive spirit, Air New Zealand will surprise passengers onboard with Christmas themed Cookie Times, and has also unveiled an attractive promo plan for the travel period of February 15, 2019 till November 15, 2019. Here’s a look at the details of the plan:

From To Cost Ahmedabad Auckland From INR 68,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 72,000 Bengaluru Auckland From INR 64,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000 Chennai Auckland INR 61,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 64,000 Coimbatore Auckland INR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000 Delhi Auckland INR 50,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 53,000 Hyderabad Auckland INR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000 Kochi Auckland INR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000 Kolkata Auckland INR 55,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 58,000 Mumbai Auckland INR 60,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 65,000 Thiruvananthapuram Auckland INR 66,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 68,000