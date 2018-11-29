​

Announces early admissions for B.Tech – CSE, ECE, Biotechnology; 4-year Integrated MBA and 5-year Integrated M.Tech programmes

NU Scholar Search Programme provides scholarships to meritorious students

Offers provisional admission even before Class XII exam

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) announces Early Admissions for its B.Tech programmes in – Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Biotechnology along with 4-year Integrated MBA and 5-year Integrated M.Tech programmes. The last date to apply for Round 1 of Early Admissions is 22nd December 2018.



Students can apply online at www.niituniversity.in. At NU, admissions are processed through a unique Admission Interaction Process (AIP). AIP consists of three parts: Questionnaire, a test based on class XII subjects and Personal Counselling Interaction (PCI). The Personal Counselling Interaction between the applicants and their parents/ guardians with designated officials from NU is an important prerequisite. AIP can be scheduled as per the student’s preferred time, online or at any nearest AIP location.



Students applying for Early Admissions will get a Provisional Admission to the programme of their choice even before their Class XII exam. They will also get an opportunity to experience campus life at NU before joining the university through Camp Future – a unique 2-day programme at NIIT University for Class XII Students to experience the university life. To encourage and support meritorious candidates, NU has implemented very distinctive merit scholarship programme called the ‘NU Scholar Search Programme’. Merit scholarships are available on first-come-first-served basis.



NU offers B.Tech programme with multiple specialisations. B.Tech – CSE offers specialisation in Data Science, Big Data Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing. B.Tech – ECE offers specialisation in Wireless Communication, Communications and Signal Processing, Internet of Things and Embedded Systems. B.Tech – Biotechnology offers specialisation in Environmental Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Contemporary Biotechnology and Bioinformatics.

Integrated MBA programme offers specialisation in Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Family Business and Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies, and Digital & Social Media Marketing.

Prof. V. S. Rao, President, NIIT University, said, “With a vision to be a role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU provides a unique and seamless opportunity for students to transition from school to college. Early Admissions helps Class XII students to join NU even before their Class XII exam, experience college life and be stress-free.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.



About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits three decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravali hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities to all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4-year Integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies and Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated M.Sc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated M.Tech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). NU also offers a 5-year dual degree B.Tech & M.S program (In collaboration with University of Missouri, Kansas City) wherein students undertake academic work at NU for 3.5 years and then continue at UMKC for 1.5 years. In addition, NU also offers MBA, Ph.D programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.