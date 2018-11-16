Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), has achieved 100% placement of its B Tech programme for 5 years in a row. NU has achieved 100% placement in B.Tech – CSE, ECE, Biotechnology and M.Tech – GIS.

Owing to the excellent performance of NUtons during their industry practice, 56% of the batch received Pre-Placement Offers from their organization. The highest domestic salary offered this year was Rs 14.3 Lakhs Per Annum (LPA) while the highest International Salary was 26 LPA. The average CTC for the batch was Rs 5.57 LPA, which is a 20% increase from the previous year.

This year, the prominent recruiters like IBM, Sapient, PwC, Reliance Jio, Zomato, ZS Associates, ESRI India, MapMyIndia, Fortis, National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) and Thales Group continued to show faith in the calibre of the students.

With 519 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards building strong industry linkages and this ensures that NU is connected to the best organisations and institutions both in India and globally. The centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours.

On the successful placements of NUtons, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “Recruiters continue to show faith in the calibre of NUtons and recognize NU as one of the premier institutions offering industry-linked higher education. We will continue to work together with the industry to help our students carve successful careers, be productive / Job ready from day one and stay ahead of challenges.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits three decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravali hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities to all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4 year MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies and Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated M.Sc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated M.Tech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). NU also offers a 5-year dual degree B.Tech & M.S program (In collaboration with University of Missouri, Kansas City) wherein students undertake academic work at NU for 3.5 years and then continue at UMKC for 1.5 years. In addition, NU also offers MBA, Ph.D programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.