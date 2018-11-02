BMW Motorrad has appointed Munich Motorrad as its authorised dealer partner in Indore. The dealership is headed by Mr. Prashant Mandhan, Dealer Partner, Munich Motorrad.



Mr. Prashant Mandhan, Dealer Partner, Munich Bengal Motorrad said, “We take great pride in our long-term relationship with BMW in India and we are thrilled to introduce the ‘ultimate riding machine’ in Indore. With the partnership with BMW Motorrad, we will continue to offer our existing and prospective customers in Indore. We are excited about the great potential BMW Motorrad has in contribution to our business success. We are looking forward to embark with BMW Motorrad on a breakthrough journey in the premium motorcycle segment in India.”



The new showroom is located at Vishal Astra, 12 A, Scheme no 54, A B Road, Indore. Spread across approximately 2,200 sq.ft., the showroom showcases 10 motorcycles, a customer lounge and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The 2,000 sq.ft aftersales facility has two mechanical bays for complete service. Munich Motorrad will deliver international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.



BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017. Till date, BMW Motorrad India has set up 10 sales outlets in India.



The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport – BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure – BMW R 1200 GS, BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS; Roadster – BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1200 R; Heritage – BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour – BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B.

