Indian mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta became the first Indian to climb Mt Giluwe – the second highest mountain in Papua New Guinea. Satyarup reached the summit of the mountain which is at an elevation of 4,367 metres on November 11.



Satya now has scaled 5 of the 7 volcanic summits. In a few days, the Bengal's pride will now set out to summit Mt Wilhelm – the highest mountain of Papua New Guinea. Once successful, Satya – who is on a mission to popularise adventure sports among young Indians – will be the first from India to scale these two mountains.



"It feels great to have successfully scaled Mt Giluwe. I just can't express in words how wonderful it feels when I reached the top. My next target is Mt Wilhelm and I am determined to complete this summit as well. The best wishes of fellow countrymen keep motivating me. With these ascends, I want to promote adventure sports amongst young Indians," said Satya after completing his summit.



In December he is heading to complete his 6th Volcano in Mexico Mt Pico de Orizaba and then to Antarctica to climb Mt Sidley.



In September this year, Satyarup Siddhanta and Mousumi Khatua created history by climbing Asia's highest volcanic peak Mount Damavand and became the first Bengalis to do so. Mt Damavand is the highest peak in Iran and also a potentially active volcano.



Satya is on course of becoming the first Indian to complete the 7 Volcanic Summits and first Indian to climb Mt Sidley. Moreover, if he completes all these by January, he will become the youngest in the world to climb both the seven summits and seven volcanic summits.



Mountaineering is a very expensive adventure sport. Manipal Group and Tata Trust have already extended their help to make Satya’s dream come true. He found many friends and some private farms beside him on this journey. With a support from the government and private companies, Satya can take Indian Mountaineering to new heights.



Siddhanta has not only climbed Mt. Everest, but also skied the last degree to the South Pole, covering a distance of 111 km over 6 days, carrying a 50kg sledge.



It has been an interesting journey and inspiring as well. Satya was asthmatic throughout his childhood till his college days. He is a perfect example where grit and determination can take you if you really want it.



Robert Swan, the polar legend, has advised Siddhanta to keep inspiring young Indians with his amazing feat of dreaming big and winning over personal limitations. He also emphasized on empowering women of this country to break the artificial barriers and champion the cause of equality.