Glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, pollution in various parts of the world is at its peak, and tonnes of plastic waste is in the oceans. Given the rate of deterioration of our planet, the future is looking red for life on Earth. This means that humankind will undoubtedly need to find a new home for its survival. In National Geographic’s new season of the acclaimed series MARS, which premiered on Saturday, experts like Elon Musk and former chief scientist of NASA explain how Mars will be that home soon. While the series focusses on how humankind will survive on the new planet, National Geographic is also trying to highlight another important issue connected to this – the subject of preserving our current home, Earth. To raise awareness around the planet’s depleting resources, National Geographic illuminated iconic monuments red on 17th and 18th November, to awaken people with a powerful message – ‘The Future is Red’.
The new season of MARS was launched on the 17th of November at 9 pm on National Geographic & Hotstar.
