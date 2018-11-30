Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany met The First Lady of Central African Republic – C.AR., H.E. MADAM BRIGITTE TOUADERA to underscore their commitment to build healthcare capacity in the country. The discussion was led by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG and the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck More Than a Mother. Merck foundation also awarded Her Excellency to acknowledge her efforts as “Merck More Than a Mother” Ambassador in the country. During the committee meeting, many new programs were finalized and launched in partnership with the Ministry of Health of C.A.R.
Our vision is to have a strong platform of health experts in Central African Republic in non-communicable diseases, within the next five years. We strongly believe this is the right strategy to improve the social and economic standards in Central African Republic and the rest of Africa,” emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President Merck More than A Mother, together with H.E. MADAM BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic & Merck more than a Mother Ambassador also conducted a special meeting with more than 100 infertile women who have been enrolled in the “Empowering Berna” project to establish small businesses and train them to be able to generate steady monthly income. They both pledged to support more childless women through Merck more than a Mother campaign. In partnership with the First Lady and ministry of health, Merck foundation will provide clinical training on fertility specialty to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care in the country.
The Merck Oncology Fellowship Program, a key initiative of Merck Cancer Access Program, focuses on building additional capacity through medical education and training.
The lack of financial means is not the only challenge in Africa and developing countries, but a scarcity of trained health care personnel capable to tackle the prevention, early diagnosis and management of cancer at all levels of the health care systems is even a bigger challenge.
Merck Oncology Fellowship Program focuses on building professional cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa and Developing countries. The program provides One-year fellowship program at Tata Memorial Centre – India, One and half-years Oncology Fellowship programs at University of Malaya – Malaysia, Two years Oncology Fellowship Program at University of Nairobi – Kenya and Two years Master degree in Medical Oncology at Cairo University – Egypt, in partnership with African Ministries of Health, Local Governments and Academia.
Launched in 2016, over 43 candidates from more than 21 African countries have rolled in the Merck Oncology Fellowship Program. The program will continue to build cancer care capability in African countries such as Botswana, Cameroon, CAR, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
|Image Caption : H.E. MADAM BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic receiving award from Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG and the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck More Than a Mother for her efforts as “Merck More Than a Mother” Ambassador
|Image Caption : Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG and the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, H.E. MADAM BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck More Than a Mother and Dr Pierre Somse ,Minister of Health and Population C.A.R. during the committee meeting
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck More Than a Mother with H.E. MADAM BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic
|Video Caption : Merck Foundation launch with H.E. President and H.E. First Lady of Central African Republic
