Merck Foundation marked the “World Diabetes Day” themed ‘The Family and Diabetes’ on 14 th November 2018

Merck Foundation to provide One Year on-line Post-graduate Diploma in Diabetes Management from UK to the winners of the Merck Diabetes Award 2017

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked ‘World Diabetes Day 2018’ by announcing the winners of Merck Diabetes Awards 2017 and call for application for Merck Diabetes Award 2018.



“Merck Foundation launched ‘Merck Diabetes Award’ in 2016 in more than 30 African and Asian universities in partnership with health ministries. The aim is to build a platform of diabetes experts across the globe. This year we discussed the concept of involving our partners from First ladies and ministries of health in 10 African countries in selecting the winners and the candidates for this valuable diploma so that they can establish diabetes clinics across the counties in each country, this will be a strong milestone of improving access to quality and equitable diabetes care, not only in the capital but nationwide” emphasizes Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Winners of the Merck Diabetes Award 2017 were announced this year. The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year online Post Graduate Diabetes Diploma from the South Wales University, United Kingdom.

Merck Foundation will also provide an opportunity to winners from French-speaking countries to enroll for a three-month foundation Course on Diabetes in French, accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners, UK.

Merck Foundation also announced the call for application for the medical students to apply for the “Merck Diabetes Award” 2018-19 with the theme “Every Day is a Diabetes Day.” Medical graduates across African and Asian medical universities have been asked to submit a concept paper on how to improve diabetes early detection and prevention in their countries and how to encourage their society, scientific community, local authorities, media and relevant stakeholders to think and act on diabetes every day. The deadline for the submission of the entries is 31st January 2019.

“Merck Diabetes Award marks another milestone of our commitment to working with governments, academia and relevant stakeholders in building healthcare capacity with a focus on non-communicable diseases in developing countries,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.



Dr. Goufon kuete Herve from Cameroon, an award winner from Merck Diabetes Award 2017 says, “As a physician working in a rural setting where most patients referred to tertiary hospitals, die on their way due to diabetic complications, this program will enable me to properly manage the patients, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with this health burden.”



Fu Mei Sian from Malaysia, another award winner said “I am delighted to be the winner of this award, as it this will enable me to improve my knowledge and experience and provide my expertise to the people of my country.”

Meet some of the winners of “Merck Diabetes Awards 2017”, the Future Diabetes Experts, stay tuned for the 2018 winners:

Dr. Nishmita.R, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, India Serge Yannick OUEDRAOGO, University Ouaga, Burkina Faso Mlondolozi Malloy, Walter Sisulu University, South Africa Misago Nadine, University of Burundi, Burundi Menaka Ponnamperuma, Postgraduate Institute of Medicine, Sri Lanka Victor Ekem, University of Ghana Medical School, Ghana Dr. Okello Samuel Moses, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Uganda Dr. Goufon kuete Herve, Graduated from the University of Buea, Cameroon Amulo Anyoti, Kilimanjaro Christian College, Tanzania Dellaneira Setjiadi, Padjadjaran University, Indonesia Hassane Adamou Nasser, Alexandria University, Niger NDAGIWENIMANA Sylvain, University of Rwanda, Rwanda Judy G. Ayiega, Kenyatta University, Kenya Fu Mei Sian, University Malaya, Malaysia Dr. Adetola Rachael ADEYEYE, University of Ilorin, Nigeria Muzzammil Ismail, University of Cape Town, South Africa Mohamad Rahman Suhendri, Islamic University of Indonesia, Indonesia Papy Baosolange, University of Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo Ashleigh Sent, University of Pretoria, South Africa Bersabeh Mekasha Kassaye, Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia David CHEA, University of Health and Sciences, Cambodia Mohamed A. Omar, University of Nairobi, Kenya Arifa Siddiqua, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Shingirai Muzondiwa, University of Botswana, Botswana Peva F. Gbagornah, A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, University of Liberia, Liberia

​​Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond www.merck-foundation.com free registration



About Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.



About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.