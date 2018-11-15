Merck Foundation
|
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked ‘World Diabetes Day 2018’ by announcing the winners of Merck Diabetes Awards 2017 and call for application for Merck Diabetes Award 2018.
Winners of the Merck Diabetes Award 2017 were announced this year. The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year online Post Graduate Diabetes Diploma from the South Wales University, United Kingdom.
Merck Foundation will also provide an opportunity to winners from French-speaking countries to enroll for a three-month foundation Course on Diabetes in French, accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners, UK.
Merck Foundation also announced the call for application for the medical students to apply for the “Merck Diabetes Award” 2018-19 with the theme “Every Day is a Diabetes Day.” Medical graduates across African and Asian medical universities have been asked to submit a concept paper on how to improve diabetes early detection and prevention in their countries and how to encourage their society, scientific community, local authorities, media and relevant stakeholders to think and act on diabetes every day. The deadline for the submission of the entries is 31st January 2019.
“Merck Diabetes Award marks another milestone of our commitment to working with governments, academia and relevant stakeholders in building healthcare capacity with a focus on non-communicable diseases in developing countries,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Meet some of the winners of “Merck Diabetes Awards 2017”, the Future Diabetes Experts, stay tuned for the 2018 winners:
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond www.merck-foundation.com free registration
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.
Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.
|
Mehak Handa, Public Relations Manager Merck Foundation, ,+91-9310087613
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. REBBECA AKUFO-ADDO, the First Lady of Ghana during the meeting to discuss the selection of the right candidates for the one year online diabetes diploma
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. Dr. LALLA MALIKA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, the First Lady of Niger during the meeting to discuss the selection of the right candidates for the one year online diabetes diploma
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, the First Lady of Zambia during the meeting to discuss the selection of the right candidates for the one year online diabetes diploma
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, the First Lady of Zambia during the meeting to discuss the selection of the right candidates for the one year online diabetes diploma
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. Dr. LALLA MALIKA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, the First Lady of Niger during the meeting to discuss the selection of the right candidates for the one year online diabetes diploma
|click for high-res image
|Video Caption : Message from Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation on Merck Foundation Alumni, Dr. Sam Mucheru
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/z-_AaJCDA0E
|Video Caption : First Diabetologist in Kenya from Merck Foundation Alumni, Dr. Sam Mucheru
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/J90IOgqlR1E