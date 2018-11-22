‘eMedicoz- India’s first medical education-centric mobile app for Doctors and medical students’ today announced a significant milestone in its journey. The newly launched medical education-centric application has crossed 1.5Lac downloads within nine months of its rollout. eMedicoz was introduced to India in February this year. Majority of these users are verified Doctors and medical students and app has downloads across the world.

eMedicoz – brings to reality a unique vision of creating a digital medical community and professional network for medical students, practicing doctors and healthcare professionals.

Medical students can get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on different forum through this online space. Budding doctors can get an idea about latest technology and development in the field of medicine. Basically, the aim of making this app is to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at post-doctoral level and provide them a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place. It is available both for Android and iOS platforms.

With the help of this app, students will get an opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world. They can join discussion forum and interact with specialists in this field. The app provides a platform where students even discuss exam papers, questions of both national and international disciplines and how to deal with it. One can get expert’s suggestions on how to move forward in critical cases.

The gap between the access to medical and healthcare knowledge needs to be bridged in order to provide uniform learning experience and similar kinds of information to doctors, medical students and healthcare experts worldwide. No matter where you may be or who you may be, medical professionals and medical students have the right to obtaining even and equal education.

On this app various eLearning courses and medical learning videos are available. Some of the courses and video lectures are free and some are on the subscription-based model.

Commenting on the exciting news Dr. Sumer Sethi, Founder eMedicoz who himself is an edupreneur & practicing radiologist, said, “We are overwhelmed by the response that eMedicoz has received in the short 9 months. India is the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market and it makes incredible sense for us to be part of this exciting growth and energy. Going forward we’re on track to crossing a million users before April 2018.”

Dr. Sumer further added, “We felt it was time for an entirely new approach to the medical industry. Many of the courses would include access to high yielding eBooks and Mock exams. This app will be particularly useful for Doctors preparing for various postgraduate exams including NEETPG, NEET MDS NEET Super specialty, USMLE, PLAB, MRCP, Australian & Canadian exams. For senior Doctors, we aim to bring various digital CME activities to help them keep abreast with the recent developments in the medical field.”