Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading was recently ranked on number 18 amongst the richest Indians in the United Arabian Emirates (UAE) in 2018 by Arabian Business.



Dr. Datar, a dynamic leader heading the Al Adil Trading group has performed a key role in bringing more than 9000 Indian products to UAE. The group also produces more than 700 products within categories like readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen and instants, under its own brand ‘Peacock’. His group’s Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. is successfully operating from Mumbai. Al Adil Group is in active expansion mode and increasing its outlets in other gulf countries. It has established special trade routes in USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eretria, Kuwait, Oman and UAE. For the record Dr. Datar has been consistently rising in the rankings in the rankings as in 2017, he was on the 19th position and in 2016 he was ranked 39th.



Speaking about the development, Dr. Datar, said, “It is a great honor to be recognized by Arabian Business, which is one of the most credible and responsible entity in the region that recognizes passion and contribution to the advancement Arab by various individuals and organizations. “The aim of the listing is to recognize the powerful and influential Indian leaders shaping the Arab world through their vision and investment. These trailblazers have set up some of the most successful companies in the Middle East, using their vision, ingenuity and formidable leadership to bring capital to their shareholders and into our economies.”



The ranking is the result of in depth research and analysis into Indian professionals residing and/or operating businesses in the Arab World.



Dr. Datar further added, “Honors and recognition add more responsibility to what we do. I strongly believe that we will strive to provide enhanced value to our customers in a socially responsible manner. It is also a reflection of the dedicated team effort of our entire organization. I wish to thank the Rulers of this great country who support and encourage us in our endeavors. It is evident from the fact that a majority of the Top Leaders and Business owners are based in UAE, which is a clear reflection of the support that we get from the leaders of UAE.”