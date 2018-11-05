The Marconi Society
|
In a program sponsored by The Marconi Society, Indian students have created innovative solutions to address the challenges of air pollution and road safety in the national capital, Delhi.
A team from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Delhi has developed an Android application that uses smartphone camera images to estimate the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the user's neighborhood.
In India, the Celestini Program was started in 2017 in partnership with IIT Delhi by Dr. Aakanksha Chowdhery, Machine Learning Engineer with Google AI, who was selected as a Marconi Young Scholar in 2012 for her work in high-speed last-mile internet connectivity. IIT Delhi partners include Prof. Brejesh Lall and Dr. Prerana Mukherjee.
The Celestini Program has hosted 14 students in India so far. In 2018, the second year of the Program in India, three teams from among 100-plus applicants were selected to work during the summer at IIT Delhi on problems related to air pollution and road safety in New Delhi.
The second prize went to the team of Divyam Madaan and Radhika Dua, from UIET Chandigarh, Punjab University. They prototyped a website that forecasts air pollution levels in Delhi over the next 24 hours using advanced machine learning techniques such as LSTMs to predict the major pollutant and its cause (for example, road traffic, industry emissions, or agricultural wastes) in every location based on historical data. The website prototyped by the students, updates in real-time using Google Cloud platform and Cloud ML engine.
The third team, also from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, included Sidharth Talia, Nikunj Agarwal and Samarjeet Kaur. They prototyped a low-latency platform to transmit vehicle-to-vehicle alerts about potential road safety hazards or collisions using computer vision techniques on Raspberry Pi and XBee radio modules.
Details of the Celestini Program in India and the three winning projects can be found here
|
Anand Parthasarathy (India),
|
Hatti Hamlin (US),
|Image Caption : The winning team from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Delhi with Dr. Aakanksha Chowdhery, Director of the Celestini Program India (left) and Prof Andrea Goldsmith, director Marconi Society and Professor of Electrical Engineering, Stanford University (right).
|click for high-res image