Manipal Academy of Higher Education won silver in the International Green Apple Award for Environmental best practice 2018. The award was received by Derrick I. Joshua, Assistant Director, Environment Sustainability, MAHE at a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, London on November 12, 2018.
MAHE was selected for the award from 800 global nominations which competed to pick the greenest individuals, companies, councils and communities. The award-winning project, Green Manipal, also earned plaudits from the judges who commented;
"This private university in India is setting itself up to be a world-class green campus. They have a broad approach encompassing renewable energy, greywater systems, stringent waste management procedures and a tree-planting program that firmly establish them as one of the most sustainable universities in Asia."
As a result of the Green Apple Award success, MAHE has been invited to have the winning paper published in The Green Book, the leading international work of reference on environmental best practice. With the win, MAHE can also take part in the Green World Awards 2019 and have 100 trees planted in their name as part of the United Nations Billion Trees initiative.
The Green Apple Environment Awards were established in 1994 as an annual campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. The awards are organised by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group.
Image Caption : Mr. Derrick Joshua, Assistant Director, Environment Sustainability, MAHE (right) with the silver award at the Houses of Parliament, London on November 12, 2018. Seen in the picture is the representative of the winner of the Award, Michael Bennett, Marketing Manager of PGT-Reclaimed of Vietnam
|click for high-res image