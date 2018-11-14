Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs.1,322 Crores. The details are as follows:

Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders in India, Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi and Peru totalling Rs.943 Crores

Composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL for Rs.379 Crores in a consortium



Commenting on the new order announcements, Mr. Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL said, “We are happy to announce the major order wins in our core T&D business. The new order includes large orders from Bangladesh and Abu Dhabi, which reinforces our focus on SAARC and Middle East apart from our established presence in African market. The new order in our railway business reaffirms that Railways will continue to be a key growth driver going forward. Our order book continues to grow with the influx of new orders and we remain confident to meet our revenue and margin guidance for financial year 2018-19.”

About Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL)



KPTL is one of the largest and fastest growing specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission & distribution. The company is currently executing several contracts in India, Africa, Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.