KPIT Technologies (BSE: 532400; NSE: KPIT) and Udacity, the Silicon Valley-based lifelong learning platform, are partnering to upskill and build the engineering talent ecosystem for autonomous technology, including self-driving cars and autonomous flight.

KPIT is a global technology partner to OEMs and Tier1s – helping them accelerate the implementation of next-generation vehicle technologies including autonomous driving. The autonomous driving space is witnessing rapid growth with adoption of new technologies and demands new skills. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, deep learning and Big Data are some of the key skills required. KPIT and Udacity partnership accelerates the scalability required in these areas by providing training and competency in AI, Self-Driving Car Engineering, Data Engineering.

Employee Training and upskilling has been a key focus area for KPIT. It has instituted programs like PACE – to bridge industry-academia gap in collaboration with universities, GENESIS – to get employees project ready right after induction; HEI – a pioneering Higher education initiative co-created & co-delivered with renowned universities; ECODE KAIZEN – to provide continuous incremental training to make every employee upskill every day. These programs play a key part in developing global scalability for KPIT's customers.

KPIT and Udacity have forged a strategic partnership that will have KPIT invest in upskilling employees with Udacity courses, which results in industry-recognized certification. KPIT has also announced and launched a program for several hundred scholarships for Self-Driving Car Engineering Nanodegree program from Udacity.

"Partnerships with top employers like KPIT Technologies are essential to delivering on our mission to democratize education," said Sebastian Thrun, Founder & Executive Chairman of Udacity. "Self-driving cars engineering is a field with incredible job opportunities and the power to save lives. KPIT Technologies is bringing greater access to the field in India by supporting skill-based education within and outside the company," Sebastian added.

Mr. Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies, added, "While autonomous systems and self-driving technologies are finding great reception in the US and Europe, their impact on the larger mobility landscape of evolving economies such as India could be even more significant. This association enables us to combine our deep domain knowledge of automotive industry with Udacity's world-class learning platform to enable our employees with an unparalleled upskilling opportunity. Such collaborations will bring benefits to industry as well students’ community to learn latest technologies. We are also pleased to announce a scholarship program for self-driving car engineering program from Udacity."

For more details on this press release, click here

About KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Mobility is going through paradigm shifts led by technology, specially embedded software. Software will help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future. With a passionate team of 6000+ people focused on mobility across the globe, KPIT specializes in embedded software, AI & digital solutions, enabling our customers accelerate implementation of next-generation mobility technologies and our employees to work with the coolest tech and the top brands in the automotive industry. With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China and India – KPIT is present where the mobility ecosystem is transforming.

About Udacity

Udacity is a global lifelong learning platform connecting education to jobs and providing students with skills to advance careers. Udacity Nanodegree programs provide credentials earned through a series of online courses and projects in an array of subjects from self-driving car engineering and AI to data science and digital marketing. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global employer-partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to close talent gaps. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the privately-funded company has operations in India, Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. Its investors include Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit in.udacity.com.

For details on the Training and Scholarships please visit: https://in.udacity.com/kpit-scholarship