International Brand Equity announces the Best Real Estate Brands List 2018 India across major cities in India to analyse the most successful real estate brands. The Best Indian Real Estate Brands List 2018 Year Book will be launched on 30th Nov 2018 during the inaugural ceremony of the IBE “The Best Real Estate Brands Awards 2018 Asia”, to be held at Goa.

The real estate sector is a critical driver of India's economic growth. The sector has been sailing in turbulent waters over the past few years with a lot of challenges. To analyse how various challenges are tackled by the individual companies, International Brand Equity announces the top real estate brands for residential, commercial and others real estate players in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The comprehensive analysis for the real estate brands is done based on various parameters like the value of projects which indicates the total units launched by the company, sales velocity, it shows how fast units in a project have been selling, price appreciation to annualise the pace at which price in a particular project is rising, faster the rise in prices of the property the scoring has been given to the company, and the secondary factors are Price benchmarking, Rental benchmarking, the total space built by the company and vacancy levels for commercial projects by the company etc.

The primary factors for evaluating the others real estate brands in India are consumer satisfaction, brand valuation, brand awareness, and brand strength.

Commenting on this initiative, Gaurav Singh Head Marketing & Sale, International Brand Equity said, “The real estate brands in this study are those who beheld the larger picture, then proceeded to add their own masterful brushstrokes to make the maximum impact in brick and mortar. What differentiates them is a deep understanding of what works in this still largely unorganized business arena. This report is based on a market survey, NRI Survey, hard data and demonstrated deliverables, and is the most rigorous study of its kind to date. International Brand Equity continued pre-eminence as the leading business, and branding news site with niche branding content for our viewers.”

Here's a list of the best 50 real estate brands in India.

K Raheja Corp Sobha Limited Prestige Group Puravankara DLF LTD Oberoi Realty Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Sunteck Realty Limited. Godrej Properties Phoenix Mills Ltd. Brigade Group Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Vipul Limited Vibez Estates Ajmera Realty Ashiana housing Embassy Group CBRE India Anarock JLL India SMC Real Estate Advisors Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Gaursons Sumadhura Group Hiranandani Developers Kalpataru Group Rustomjee Lodha Group Radius Developers Kasu Assets Development Salarpuria Sattva Piramal Realty Mahindra Lifespaces Signature Global L&T Realty WeWork India Magic Bricks Honer Homes Indiassetz Infra Services Kumari builders and Developers Central Park HDFC Home Loans IIFL DHFL Forum Projects Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate PS Realty Puranik Builders BramhaCorp Ltd. Rohan Builders

Website: http://www.realty.internationalbrandequity.com/