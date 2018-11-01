Mumbai’s leading real estate developers Group Satellite announced the launch of its housing initiative 'Aarambh’ located in Malad East. Aarambh, that was launched early this year, comprises 1,200 apartments, of which 1,000 are 247 sq ft 1-BHK units at Rs 45.45 lakh onwards. Another 200 units are for project affected tenants being built free of cost.

The project is close to Western Express Highway, Malad station and the upcoming Mumbai Metro. It comes with special amenities like a spacious banquet hall, state-of-the-art gym with world-class facilities, an indoor game room, a children’s play area among other elements.

Aimed at first-time homeowners, retired couples and aspirational young couples, Aarambh with its intelligently designed, compact homes aims to cater to Mumbai’s rising demand for housing at affordable prices. The Group will develop over 2.5 million square feet of residential real estate over the next five years and looks to make an impact on the acute housing shortage in Mumbai.

In a city like Mumbai, where space is a constraint, this new trend of intelligently designed, compact homes is rapidly catching up. These astutely crafted homes bear the idea of space saving at its core while providing all amenities within the available area. The intelligent design of these flats ensures there is no space wastage. The homes do not boast of long corridors. Instead, they utilise every square feet for a functional purpose. Each home comes with a 70 sq.ft usable loft, two full-size bathrooms and 13 ft floor to ceiling height. While the idea is making every inch of the space count, these homes are also environment-friendly and help conserve energy and other resources. What really makes them stand apart is that these are not just intelligently designed homes, but are budget-friendly too.

Mr. Sarjan P Shah, MD, Group Satellite said, “Our homes are perfect for home buyers in Mumbai where space is so scarce. We make the best utilisation of space while providing superb amenities. The location of our projects is another USP because they are all situated in the heart of the city and yet they come at affordable rates – a rare combination in Mumbai. These intelligently-designed, affordable homes are a very wise investment right now.”

About Group Satellite

Founded in 1971, Group Satellite is amongst the oldest real estate developers in Mumbai. At present, Group Satellite is engaged in ongoing operations in Goregaon, Andheri, Tardeo, Nepean Sea Road and Mulund. The Group holds an extensive land bank within the city of Mumbai. Group Satellite’s core competencies cover every element of development in Mumbai, from ultra-luxury development in the south to large scale commercial projects in the suburbs. Group Satellite projects consistently exceed customer expectations and the company prides itself on delivering a superior product in every segment of the market.